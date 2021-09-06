You should all play the Strange Horticulture demo and wishlist it immediately

I am very bad at maths, but when I was a kid I really liked doing basic equations and algebra and stuff. I liked methodically writing things out on graph paper, all neat and staying between the lines. I do not actually like maths, but I liked the action of quietly sorting something out by myself.

Strange Horticulture, which I got excited about as soon as I heard it existed, is like that - quiet, methodical, rain drumming on the roof, labelling plants and running a finger down the taxonomic list in your Big Book O' Weird Plants... except I'm not having to use the quadratic formula, which, for reasons relating to a jaunty song my maths teacher repeatedly played, I am cursed to remember forever.