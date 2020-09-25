Spelunky 2's online multiplayer will arrive after launch

Spelunky 2 launches on PC next week, but you’ll be tackling its randomised platformer dungeons solo for a few weeks after that. “Our online multiplayer had a bit of a rocky start on PS4,” Mossmouth say, and they’ve decided to hold that element out of the PC release temporarily instead of delaying the launch of the game entirely. Mossmouth and BlitWorks anticipate that online multiplayer will be ready for PC within a few weeks.

“We listened to the community’s feedback and decided to prioritize an earlier release so that Steam players could enjoy the game ASAP,” Mossmouth say in their announcement. “Unfortunately, that means we won’t be able to launch with online multiplayer and we’ll be provisionally removing the ‘Online Co-op’ tag from the store, so as not to mislead people. Sorry, we know that’s disappointing for players who were excited to jump right into online co-op on day one. Until very recently we were still hoping that we would be able to launch with it as planned.”



“Right now we’re estimating that it will take a few weeks at most to get online with cross-play ready for Steam. And from there, we’ll continue to work on it, adding highly-requested features like online PvP (Deathmatch and Hold the Idol),” they add. When announcing the PC release date, Mossmouth estimated it would fall a few weeks after the PS4 launch. It turns out Spelunky 2 is launching on Steam just two weeks after the PS4 version, so here’s hoping they’re similarly quick about those online co-op fixes.

On the up side, Mossmouth say that when online co-op gets added back in for PC players it will include cross-platform multiplayer between PS4 and PC versions.

In the meantime, the singleplayer and local multiplayer bits of Spelunky 2 should keep you quite busy. We’ve already got some Spelunky 2 beginner’s tips and a shortcuts guide waiting for you.

Spelunky 2 launches on Steam on Tuesday, September 29th. Mossmouth say that it will be on 10% discount at launch.