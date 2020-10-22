Podcast episode 114: the autumnal games special

This one goes off the rails, not going to lie

I won’t lie to you listener, the ratio of games to not-games chat on this week’s episode of the Electronic Wireless Show is pretty… it’s pretty low. This may be the least amount of games chat we’ve ever done. Nevertheless: here is a podcast. This time it is about autumnal games – not games about the season, but games that are cosy, that are good to play when the evenings are drawing in and wish you had a log fire to sit in front of.

Although perhaps not, because on one of many tangents Nate describes how one time a pigeon wrapped in a binbag fell down the chimney in his childhood home. So. Other topics not related to games include hyperforeignism, and what member of a family is, psychologically and emotionally speaking, representative of the concept of autumn. There is also a very tense Cavern Of Lies, where Matthew does impressions of Baldur’s Gate characters (only slightly undercutting the tension). Reminder: Matthew is, incredibly, not a professional voice actor.



Links

Matthew’s opening autumn game(s) is The Room series, a bunch of very good 3D puzzle games that get a bit creepy but, like, not in an actually scary way.

Me and Nate go on about Stardew Valley, a farming game in which you are judged by your dead grandfather (as we all are, all the time). I am currently six months into my attempt to become a battery chicken farmer, and full disclosure: it isn’t going well, but it is going.

Matthew gets really out ahead of himself arguing that the original Baldur’s Gate is an autumnal game and doesn’t actually listen to the substance of my objection, sheesh. Baldur’s Gate is so old we don’t have a review of it, but we do have a review of the expansion that came out a few years ago, Siege Of Dragonspear.

Nate semi-successfully argues that Age Of Empires II is an autumnal game, I think? He is currently trying to improve his rank in competitive play.

I also mention Journey, which is a lovely game about sandsurfing through a desert and climbing up a cold mountain.

Recommendations this week are mixing KFC and rice in a rice cooker from Nate, Aisling Bea’s sitcom This Way Up from Alice (which is about an English language teacher trying to get herself together after a nervous breakdown), and 60s Japanese noir thriller Black Test Car from Matthew, a film about industrial espionage between two car companies.

Here’s the Wikipedia page about hyperforeignism.

Sour cherry/ginger/poppy seed gin in solemn remembrance of the fallen. Before you say anything, my middle name is Poppy, so I am respecting 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, motherfuckers.