If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

A Year Of Springs dev npckc is bringing their fantasy tea-brewing sim to PC

A warm treat

Kaan Serin avatar
News by Kaan Serin Contributor
Published on
Two fantasy characters talk to the barista in A Tavern For Tea

If you’re a fan of visual novels, you’ve likely come across developer npckc for their work on A Pet Shop After Dark and A Year Of Springs - one of the best visual novels on PC. They’re now bringing Tavern For Tea - a lovely-looking tea-brewing sim - to PC, after it launched on mobile a few years ago.

The setup is similar to the equally chill Coffee Talk, but this time you’re replacing the coffee with some teabags. You play as the owner of the titular tavern, and chat with and serve tea for a cast of fantasy characters, who're fully equipped with the classic swords, shields, and bat wings you’ve come to expect.

The tea-brewing minigame looks relatively simple, asking you to pick the right ingredients for the right customer so you can serve the perfect, warming cuppa. Let's play videos of A Tavern For Tea show the game's vibes are just as sweet, dishing up some relaxing lo-fi beats to accompany its cute paper-cutout art style. Perfect for the cold season, eh?

Npckc has been making (and translating) interesting visual novels for years, and their games have been illuminating LGBTQ+ stories throughout. J. Szpilka was impressed by Last Day Of Spring, and how it explored trans lives through a cis lens. Spring Leaves No Flowers was another unique entry, highlighting why games need more coming out stories. Finally, last year Alicia Haddick had the chance to interview npckc about telling kinder queer stories in their bitesize games.

A Tavern For Tea opens for business on Steam later this month on March 24th. Now excuse me while I boil the kettle.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Kaan Serin avatar

Kaan Serin

Contributor

Kaan is currently an English and Film student who spends more time thinking about food than his degree. Also, trying to cut down on sharing unprompted video game trivia.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch