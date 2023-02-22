If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Amazon Games add Korean MMO Throne And Liberty to their MMORPG stable

In something of a trend, they're taking NCSOFT's MMO worldwide

Kaan Serin avatar
News by Kaan Serin Contributor
Published on
A stone giant breaks down a cities' wall in Throne And Liberty

Amazon Games have announced that they’re bringing NCSOFT’s South Korean MMORPG Throne And Liberty to the Americas, Europe, and Japan. NCSOFT has a history of publishing their own games worldwide, as they have done with Guild Wars in the past, so their agreement with Amazon is somewhat unique. Amazon haven’t given a release window for Throne And Liberty, but they’ll be publishing the game on PC and consoles with cross-play enabled.

While watching Throne And Liberty’s trailer, I thought it looked like a pretty standard MMO… until players began to transform into giant stone golems, tearing down city walls. Transformations also come in handy when it comes to flying and swimming across the skies and seas, so I guess mounts will be relegated to different transformations here. Still, based on the second-to-second footage, I wouldn’t be able to distinguish Throne And Liberty from most other MMOs.

Amazon Games’ VP Christoph Hartmann says, “Publishing games that live and grow over time remains a critical piece of our strategy.” He continued, “The last year has taught us a great deal about publishing and managing a successful live-service game on a global scale, and we’re ready to bring players an incredible experience at launch.” Amazon’s New World suffered from busted servers and overheating graphics cards, so maybe Throne And Liberty can skip those issues for launch.

NCSOFT’s development manager Moonyoung Choi said they partnered with Amazon for their “expertise in operations, localisation, marketing, and community support.”

Amazon are building solid momentum in the MMO space. Of course, they have the internally developed New World which has been chugging along since 2021. Then they have a publishing deal with Bandai Namco to bring another MMO worldwide, this time with the anime as heck Blue Protocol. Amazon is also publishing the next Tomb Raider game (not an MMO) while working to adapt Lara for TV and film.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Kaan Serin avatar

Kaan Serin

Contributor

Kaan is currently an English and Film student who spends more time thinking about food than his degree. Also, trying to cut down on sharing unprompted video game trivia.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch