Amazon Games add Korean MMO Throne And Liberty to their MMORPG stable

Amazon Games have announced that they’re bringing NCSOFT’s South Korean MMORPG Throne And Liberty to the Americas, Europe, and Japan. NCSOFT has a history of publishing their own games worldwide, as they have done with Guild Wars in the past, so their agreement with Amazon is somewhat unique. Amazon haven’t given a release window for Throne And Liberty, but they’ll be publishing the game on PC and consoles with cross-play enabled.

While watching Throne And Liberty’s trailer, I thought it looked like a pretty standard MMO… until players began to transform into giant stone golems, tearing down city walls. Transformations also come in handy when it comes to flying and swimming across the skies and seas, so I guess mounts will be relegated to different transformations here. Still, based on the second-to-second footage, I wouldn’t be able to distinguish Throne And Liberty from most other MMOs.

Amazon Games’ VP Christoph Hartmann says, “Publishing games that live and grow over time remains a critical piece of our strategy.” He continued, “The last year has taught us a great deal about publishing and managing a successful live-service game on a global scale, and we’re ready to bring players an incredible experience at launch.” Amazon’s New World suffered from busted servers and overheating graphics cards, so maybe Throne And Liberty can skip those issues for launch.

NCSOFT’s development manager Moonyoung Choi said they partnered with Amazon for their “expertise in operations, localisation, marketing, and community support.”

Amazon are building solid momentum in the MMO space. Of course, they have the internally developed New World which has been chugging along since 2021. Then they have a publishing deal with Bandai Namco to bring another MMO worldwide, this time with the anime as heck Blue Protocol. Amazon is also publishing the next Tomb Raider game (not an MMO) while working to adapt Lara for TV and film.