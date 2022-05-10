AMD announces new Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards, confirms May launch for FSR 2.0

AMD are looking to wring the last few GPUs out of their RDNA 2 architecture, ahead of the RDNA 3-powered Radeon 7000 series launching later this year. They’ve just announced the Radeon RX 6650 XT, the Radeon RX 6750 XT and the Radeon RX 6950 XT: slightly faster, but more expensive and power-hungry refreshes of the RX 6600 XT, RX 6700 XT and RX 6900 XT models. These latest swings at Nvidia and their best graphics cards are ostensibly available from today, though third-party retail listings are currently hard to find, and AMD’s own store only lists the RX 6750 and RX 6950 XT... which are both sold out.

AMD also confirmed a May 12th launch date for FSR 2.0, the significantly upgraded version of its FidelityFX Super Resolution upscaler. FSR 2.0, which aims to better match Nvidia DLSS on visual quality, will be added to Deathloop on the 12th - with more games to get the tech “in the coming months.”

All three of the new GPUs have had their clock speeds tuned up and come equipped with faster GDDR6 memory. Not a fully generational set of upgrades, then, though they should at least outperform their original RX 6000 series counterparts. Whether that’s worth the higher prices is a different matter, as the US prices will start from between $20 and $100 more:

Radeon RX 6650 XT - $399 (no UK pricing yet)

$399 (no UK pricing yet) Radeon RX 6750 XT - $549 / £532

$549 / £532 Radeon RX 6950 XT - $1099 / £1065

Friend of RPS Will Judd got an RX 6750 XT to test for our sister site Digital Foundry, the lucky sod, and its performance seems to land exactly where you’d expect: between that of the original RX 6700 XT, and the RX 6800. Equivalent Nvidia cards like the RTX 3070 appear to maintain their speed advantage when deploying ray tracing, too, so we might need to wait for the RX 7000 range for some real upgrades.

That's on the hardware side, anyway; FSR 2.0 does sound very promising, and we only need to hold out for a couple more days to try it in Deathloop. AMD also confirmed that the list of supportive games has grown to include EVE Online, Farming Simulator 22, Forspoken, Grounded, and Microsoft Flight Simulator, among others. Unlike how DLSS only works with certain Nvidia RTX cards, FSR 2.0 will be available on both AMD and Nvidia GPUs, as the current FSR 1.0 is.