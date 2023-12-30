American Truck Simulator's next expansion takes the truck sim to Missouri

American Truck Simulator is heading to Missouri for its next expansion. It'll be the first appearance of the Mississippi river in the beloved simulation game.

I'm going to quote a chunk from the announcement post, because goodness knows I have nothing of value to say about Missouri as a place:

Known as the "Show-Me State," Missouri invites visitors to explore its diverse offerings. The iconic Gateway Arch in St. Louis stands tall, symbolizing westward expansion, while the Ozark Mountains provide a scenic backdrop for outdoor enthusiasts. From the bustling city life of Kansas City to the serene landscapes, Missouri captivates with its unique charm and promises a journey marked by historic sites, such as Mark Twain's birthplace and a taste of authentic American culture.

I guess also Jason Bateman does crimes there? For a long time I assumed Ozark was a sci-fi show because it's got a 'Z' in it and they colour grade all the promotional shots in cold blue. (See, nothing of value.)

SCS Software work on several American Truck Simulator expansions at once and currently also have Arkansas and Nebraska in the works. None of the in-development states have release dates yet - those tend to be announced just a few weeks in advance.

Work is also ongoing on a revision for California, one of American Truck Simulator's early states, which its developers felt wasn't up to the standard of the rest of the game. SCS recently shared a new update on how the next step of that free rework is going, including a look at the newly detailed city of Fresno.