American Truck Simulator heads to Oklahoma for its next DLC

Straighten up your big rig’s neon signs and make sure you’re sitting comfortably, because American Truck Simulator devs SCS Software have sneakily revealed Oklahoma as the game’s next DLC. A store page for the Oklahoma expansion has popped up on Steam, although there hasn’t been an official announcement just yet. That’s most likely because today sees the launch of American Truck Simulator’s Texas DLC, so you expect to hear more about Oklahoma after that's out of the way.

Watch on YouTube American Truck Simulator's Texas DLC pack gets into gear today.

There’s not a massive amount of detail about what you can expect from the Oklahoma DLC right now, but the Steam page does have a bucketload of screenshots and some hints. The southern state of Oklahoma features “wonderful national parks, several natural marvels, and historical places full of mysteries and legends”. Truckers should have plenty to transport and loads of routes to take, because Oklahoma has a well-developed road network and its economy’s based on natural gas and oil production. Or so I hear, I've never been.

The Texas DLC pack arriving today was first announced back in March 2021. Texas is the biggest map to date for American Truck Simulator, adding in 29 cities including Dallas, Houston, Fort Worth, El Paso, and state capital Austin. There’s also 50 towns to truck your way through, and famous sights such as the USS Lexington and Route 66. Truckers get an extra 20,000 miles of state road network to drive along, too. You can read more about the Texas DLC in the blog post here.

American Truck Simulator is on Steam for £16.50/$20/€20. The Oklahoma DLC pack hasn’t gone a release date attached yet, but you can pick up the Texas expansion from 6pm GMT/7pm CET/10am PST today for £15/$18/€18.