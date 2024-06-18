American Truck Simulator is heading to Iowa in a future DLC

American Truck Simulator already has in-development DLCs which will see its 18-wheelers head to Arkansas and Missouri, but SCS Software have also commenced building a third: Iowa.

The announcement on Steam chatters about the sights on offer within the state, from the capital Des Moines to the scenic views of the Mississippi River. It also notes that while "Iowa isn't the biggest State in the USA, it is certainly home to a lot of 'The World's Biggest...' You'll find plenty of interesting landmarks on your journey."

Naturally I had to Google this, and I have learned that Iowa is home to the largest: garden gnome, bull statue, starberry statue, and Cheeto (not a statue). I hope every single one of these is present in the game, even if the Cheeto is technically too small to see from your cab window.

You will, of course, also drive past a lot of corn fields. Those are my abiding memory of riding across Iowa on a train fifteen or so years ago.

There's no release date for the expansion yet - those tend to come very near to release, and I'd imagine Arkansas and Missouri will see daylight first. You can find more screenshots over on Steam, though.