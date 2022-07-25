If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

American Truck Simulator heads to Montana on August 4th

Big Sky DLC
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
Lots of trees behind a road with a truck on it driving towards the camera in American Truck Simulator's Montana DLC.

American Truck Simulator's tenth expansion is almost upon us. The freight simulator's Montana DLC was announced in November last year, and now developers SCS Software say it'll begin its journey on August 4th. There's a new trailer and a longer in-game video to watch below.

Watch on YouTube

When I think of American landscapes, I think first of cities like New York, and second of wide open spaces found in the likes of Montana. Tall trees, taller mountains, glacial lakes; the sort of unfathomably large terrain where my small bones would eventually be discovered after having been excreted by a bear. It's a blessing ATS doesn't let you get out of the truck.

Like all American Truck Simulator expansions, the state of Montana comes with new routes to drive, new industries to haul for, new cities and towns to visit, and recreations of several local tourist attractions. In Montana's case, that includes Glacier and Yellowstone national parks - though the Steam page also suggests there'll be ghost towns.

While the trailer above captures the gist, I like ATS for the long, chill drives, and they work almost as well when watched as they do when played. If you want some pleasant second screen viewing, here's 30 minutes of a drive across Montana, released a few days ago:

Watch on YouTube

That truck simulators are popular enough to support this kind of long-term, large scale development project is one of my favourite things in all of PC gaming.

Tagged With

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch