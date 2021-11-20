If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

1

American Truck Simulator is heading to Montana

For its 10th expansion
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
A screenshot of American Truck Simulator's Montana expansion, showing a curved road, a truck, and a lotta trees.

American Truck Simulator has already added 8 stately expansions, and already has a 9th - Texas - announced. Not content, SCS Software have also announced a 10th, Montana.

The developers revealed the first screenshots of the state over on their blog.

"Montana is untamed, wild, and natural," reads the post. "No matter where you look, you’ll find unspoiled nature, charming small towns, and spectacular views. Explore National Parks, then hit the road to discover more natural wonders. You can drive through rugged mountain roads, pass by crystal clear lakes, or spend your day exploring the historic town and cities."

American Truck Simulator has been making its way across the United States beginning from the west coast. It's snaked down through Arizon and New Mexico with previous DLCs, and Montana will fill another chunk to the north. I am literally referring to this hideous map on Etsy in order to write this sentence.

Texas was announced as a DLC back in March, but Montana appeals to me more. I play American Truck Simulator - when I play it, and it's been a while - to relax, and Montana's dense forests and sprawling mountains feel like better window viewing than Texas's flat, dusty plains. Your mileage may vary - probably literally, since I'm also a terrible virtual truck driver.

There's no release date for Texas or Wyoming yet, but you can wishlist Wyoming via Steam. There's also a video of some of its work-in-progress scenery to watch there.

Tagged With

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch