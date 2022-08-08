Americans: the impeccable Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop is going cheap at Best Buy

I don't spend a ton of time testing gaming laptops these days, but one of my recent favourites was the Zephyrus G14. This laptop is slim and compact, yet sports a brilliant 14-inch 2560x1600 120Hz display, a powerful RX 6700S graphics card and a top-end Ryzen 9 6900HS processor. This is backed with a 1TB NVMe SSD and 16GB of DDR5 RAM (!!), an impressive loadout that uses basically the fastest and latest-gen components you can fit into a laptop of this size.

Today Best Buy in the US are doing a great price on this spec of the Zephyrus G14, charging $1399.99 for it rather than the launch price of $1649.99 - a $250 reduction. That's the best price we've seen for this model and an awesome deal on a compact yet powerful all-AMD laptop.

There are tons of different things I loved about the Zephyrus G14 in my testing, but the standout to me has to be that screen. Getting a "1440p" screen is a game-changer for a laptop, as previously only 1080p or 4K screens were really available in the gaming space - and 1080p looks a bit too grainy, especially for work, while 4K requires more graphical horsepower than even high-end current-gen laptop graphics cards can provide.

1440p is the perfect middle ground, offering a superb level of clarity for this screen size, while being a sane target for the RX 6700S graphics card and Ryzen 9 6900HS processor inside. And while this is "1440p", it's actually 2560x1600, meaning a taller 16:10 aspect ratio that is incredible for surfing the web or getting work done - that extra vertical real estate can be worth its weight in gold. It's also a 120Hz display, so you get a noticeable improvement to motion clarity and lower input lag - nice.

Elsewhere, there's lots to like about the Zephyrus G14. The keyboard and trackpad work well, the internals are powerful enough for intensive work tasks like transcoding video or rendering 3D scenes, the webcam is improved from last year's model and the chassis feels robust with little flex evident. This is a laptop that's small enough to fit into a messenger bag with ease, yet can outperform even thick-'n-heavy laptops from previous generations. There are certainly valid alternative options here - I'm partial to Lenovo's Legion series, for example - but the G14 is a really special laptop that deserves a bit of a highlight!

I hope you found this deal useful. Let me know if you have any comments or questions below, and have a great day!