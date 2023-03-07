Aragami 1 and 2 developers closing down next month

The developers of breezy stealth 'em ups Aragami 1 and 2 are closing down. Lince Works announced the news earlier today, saying that they would "stop the development of new projects indefinitely, starting this April." Both games will remain available for sale and online co-op will still be accessible.

"We have been lucky enough to work on what we love for the past nine years, pouring our hearts and souls into creating immersive and entertaining games for you to enjoy, and we are so proud of what we have accomplished," said Lince Works in the statement shared on Twitter and Steam. "But unfortunately, we have come to the end of our journey.

"The last couple of years have been particularly difficult as we shifted towards the development of new IPs and a new course for the company. We were ambitious about what we wanted to achieve as a studio, but sadly, although we made good progress, the economic context was not favorable and we ran out of time.

"It breaks our hearts to know that all the work we have done for the past year will ultimately not come to a completion."

Aragami and its sequel are third-person stealth games in which you play an assassin with various powers to blend into the shadows or track enemies through walls. Nic Reuben reviewed the sequel in 2021 and enjoyed it in spite of some rough edges, concluding that it reminded him of "PS2-era stealth, just with fantastically responsive, flowing movement, and snackable pace."