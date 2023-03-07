If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Aragami 1 and 2 developers closing down next month

"We ran out of time"

Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
A close-up portrait of the main ninja character from Aragami 2

The developers of breezy stealth 'em ups Aragami 1 and 2 are closing down. Lince Works announced the news earlier today, saying that they would "stop the development of new projects indefinitely, starting this April." Both games will remain available for sale and online co-op will still be accessible.

Watch on YouTube

"We have been lucky enough to work on what we love for the past nine years, pouring our hearts and souls into creating immersive and entertaining games for you to enjoy, and we are so proud of what we have accomplished," said Lince Works in the statement shared on Twitter and Steam. "But unfortunately, we have come to the end of our journey.

"The last couple of years have been particularly difficult as we shifted towards the development of new IPs and a new course for the company. We were ambitious about what we wanted to achieve as a studio, but sadly, although we made good progress, the economic context was not favorable and we ran out of time.

"It breaks our hearts to know that all the work we have done for the past year will ultimately not come to a completion."

Aragami and its sequel are third-person stealth games in which you play an assassin with various powers to blend into the shadows or track enemies through walls. Nic Reuben reviewed the sequel in 2021 and enjoyed it in spite of some rough edges, concluding that it reminded him of "PS2-era stealth, just with fantastically responsive, flowing movement, and snackable pace."

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch