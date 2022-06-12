Ark 2 is out in 2023 and it’s all about dads, dinos and Vin Diesel

More footage of online survival sequel Ark 2 was shown off at today’s Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, and we got to see another glimpse at the bizarre sight of Vin Diesel riding a dinosaur. Who does he think he is, Chris Pratt? Gawp in awe at the Unreal Engine 5 trailer below and try not to remember Babylon A.D. or any of the pants Riddick movies, I dare you.

Watch on YouTube Boom boom acka lacka lacka boom, everybody walk the dinosaur.

We first found out that Ark 2 would star Vin Diesel back at The Game Awards in 2020. You know it’s Diesel because he always does that grunt thing. Well, in Ark 2 he’s got a kid: Meeka, played by Moana actor Auli’i Cravalho. The game’s story centres on their “family bond”, although there’s also some “betrayal and broken promises” too. Diesel’s character is called Santiago, which is also the capital of Chile. He’s on an alien planet infested with dinosaurs so I’m not sure why that’s the case.

In terms of what you’ll be doing, Ark 2 continues in a similar vein to Ark: Survival Evolved. Diesel cropped up in the final expansion for that game to introduce his character in readiness for the sequel. Survivors in Ark 2 will have to form a tribe, make some friends and try to build a civilisation out of whatever they can rummage up.

Ark 2 is coming in 2023 and it’ll be on Game Pass for PC from launch, but it'll also be out on Steam. That’s surely enough time for you and a mate to convert a pantomime horse ready for your Vin Diesel dino-riding cosplay.

