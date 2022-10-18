Asymmetric multiplayer Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed busts out today

I used to think Ghostbusters was a fantasy about having a cool car and a slidey pole in your house. Now that I'm an adult I realise it's actually a fantasy about having ample free time to hang out with your friends in New York. But I suppose it's also about bustin' ghosts, which is what Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed's asymmetric multiplayer replicates. It's out today.

Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson return to voice their original roles, and the story goes that they're hiring a new team of ghostbusters to pick up the mantle. That's where players come in. You're able to play either with up to four friends, or solo with AI busters by your side.

It's asymmetric, though, which means one player can also choose to take control of a ghost - choosing from a selection including the iconic Slimer - and instead spend their time terrorising the humans. As a ghost you're able to possess inanimate objects and spray ectoplasm.

Spirits Unleashed is the work of IllFonic, who previously plowed the asymmetric furrow in Friday the 13th: The Game and Predator: Hunting Grounds. Those were pretty solid games, but Ghostbusters seems like a perfect setting - and a less grisly one - for an asymmetric co-op game. Proton packs and ghost traps have always been great game design, even though they were created for a 1984 movie.

Much like other Ghostbusters games, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is exclusive to Epic's game store, the Epic Game Store. It costs £32.