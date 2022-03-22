Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed will offer 4v1 asymmetric bustin'

Ghostbusters seems almost perfectly designed for a four-player co-op game, and so here one comes. Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is in development by IllFonic, the makers of recent asymmetric Friday The 13th and Predator games, and will pit four-players and their proton packs against one player controlling a ghost.

Here's the announcement trailer, featuring the voices of Ernie Hudson and Dan Aykroyd, resuming their roles from the films:

Rather than playing as characters from the original films (or modern sequels, to which this is a followup), players will create their own ghostbusting team. Other than that, you're armed with the familiar tools of the trade: PKE meters for tracking the spectres, proton packs for blasting the ghosts, and traps for caging them.

Much like IllFonic's previous games - or the popular Dead By Daylight - the team of four are battling against another player. The trailer above shows four different ghost types, each with seemingly distinct abilities plus the expected object possession and travelling through walls. While the 'busters play in first-person, ghosties are in third-person.

IllFonic say they want to create a multiplayer game for all ages, as distinct from their previous gorier fare. For that reason, defeated ghostbusters don't die, but enter into a downed state.

This isn't the first Ghostbusters game. The original cast reassembled for a third-person action game thirteen years ago, which got a more recent remaster, and Activision parped out an action-RPG a few years back. Both games were decent, unlike Sanctum Of Slime.

Much like that aforementioned remaster, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed will be exclusive to Epic's game store, the Epic Games Store, when it launches later this year.