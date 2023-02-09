Atomic Heart system requirements won't give you a heart attack

Atomic Heart looks like an exceptionally shiny first-person shooter in the vein (geddit?) of Metro, which suggested that its system requirements might be the sort to bleed (geddit) your machine or your wallet dry. Not so, it turns out. The target specs have been released today and they're relatively modest at both the low and high end.

To hit 60fps at 1080p, which is the likely minimum most folks would want, you'll need an i5-6500 or Ryzen 3 1200, 8GB of RAM, anda GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 580. That'll only net you 'low' graphics settings, mind you.

If you want to move up through Medium and High settings, whatever those really mean, you'll need a more powerful graphics card of course, but you can get up to 1080p/60fps on High while still only on 16GB RAM anda GTX1080 or Radeon RX 5700 XT. It's only Ultra or Ultra 4k (2160p) that you'll need to leap to an RTX 2070 S/RX 6700 XT or RTX 3080/RX 6800 XT.

You can see all the specs outlined in the image below, which was shared on Twitter.

Game director Robert Bagratuni told WCCFTech that the frames per seconds targets are what players can expect "during fierce battles in the most crowded locations."

Ed had a decent time with Atomic Heart when he played it back in January, although he had issues with its NPCs and how it introduced exploration and upgrades. Questions also remain about its developers Mundfish and alleged links to the Russian government. Hopefully we'll have some more answers before it releases later this month on February 21st.