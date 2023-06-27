If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Atomic Heart's Annihilation Instinct DLC brings jet-pack homes, time-freezing abilities, and big bosses

Continuing the story this August

An old woman and the male protagonist from Atomic Heart stand next to each other.
Image credit: Focus Entertainment
Kaan Serin avatar
News by Kaan Serin Contributor
Published on

Alternate history shooter Atomic Heart is getting its first (out of four) DLC pack on August 2nd, developers Mundfish have announced. The Annihilation Instinct DLC picks up right where the base game left off, plopping us into the steely Mendeleev Complex and the surrounding swamp areas to dent some more mechs. Take a look at the new tools on offer below:

Watch on YouTube

All four upcoming DLC packs will be available as part of the Atomic Pass which is available as a separate purchase on on Steam for £35/$40/€40 (or as part of Atomic Heart’s Gold and Premium Editions). The Annihilation Instinct DLC adds more of what you’d expect - new weapons, enemies, characters, and a glove ability. Your latest melee weapon is called the Klusha, which I'm hoping is the cool-looking shovel from the trailer that can be seen being twirled around like a Jedi's lightsaber. A new techno-stasis ability also lets you freeze enemies for a bit, before mowing them down with the fresh Seceteur gun.

On top of that, the trailer shows what appear to be two new bosses, beginning with a spider-like mech that, once you look a bit closer, is just a bunch of little mechs linked together. Would chopping off the boss’ limbs lead to more cannon fodder on the ground with me? Hopefully? That would be cool. The other one is the giant flying house/maybe-typewriter(?) at the end of the trailer - or at least I’m assuming it’s a boss, based on the roaring music that plays when it shoots into frame.

A New Game+ Mode is also available now for all owners of the base game, too. As always, you’ll carry over all your upgrades to deal with the toughest challenges in the game so far.

“I’ve played a lot of strange games, but never one that lurches between greatness and bafflement as hard or as fast as [this],” James wrote in our Atomic Heart review. “It’s glorious and tedious, polished and patchwork all the same time.”

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Kaan Serin avatar

Kaan Serin

Contributor

Kaan is currently an English and Film student who spends more time thinking about food than his degree. Also, trying to cut down on sharing unprompted video game trivia.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch