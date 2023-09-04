Baldur’s Gate 3 mod adds dozens of new races from FF14 and D&D’s next edition

A new Baldur’s Gate 3 mod throws open character creation to allow players to use dozens of new species, including some familiar names from the worlds of Final Fantasy 14 and Dungeons & Dragons.

Dungeons & Souls’ Fantastical Multiverse mod includes more than 50 additional races for Baldur’s Gate 3, including a mixture of homebrew creations, additions from sourcebooks released for Dungeons & Dragons’ Fifth Edition - on which Baldur’s Gate 3 is based - and updates based on the playtest material for next year’s major update to D&D’s Player’s Handbook, the tabletop RPG’s bible of character options.

Among the official D&D races included in the mod are updates to the classic elf, tiefling, dwarf, gnome, orcs and dragonborn. The races as seen in vanilla Baldur’s Gate 3 are revised using their subraces from the latest Unearthed Arcana - Dungeons & Dragons’ playtest materials, which allow players to try out in-development versions of rules that might make it into later books for the RPG.

Other official D&D races include species seen in Baldur’s Gate 3 that players can’t play as themselves, including Githyanki. There are almost 40 new or revised D&D races in the mod in total, embracing additions from last year’s D&D book Monsters of the Multiverse.

The revised D&D races maintain their racial tags from original Baldur’s Gate 3, allowing other characters in the world to react to them in the same way they respond to specific species when playing with the game’s standard character options.

Image credit: Larian Studios/Dungeons & Souls

Among the other brand new races in the mod are four playable species from Eorzea, the world of Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn and its expansions. The Hyur, Elezen, Roegadyn and Garlean characters are said to be just the first FF14 species to be brought over to Baldur’s Gate 3, with Dungeons & Souls confirming their plans to add every FF14 race in time.

Dungeon & Souls said that the mod had been created to avoid any D&D races from falling behind updates in the source material, adding that they hope to bring the likes of D&D’s birdfolk aarakocra, catpeople tabaxi and gnolls - albeit based instead on D&D’s tabletop rival Pathfinder, which has seen its own CRPG adaptations - to Baldur’s Gate 3 via the mod at some point in the future.