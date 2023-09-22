Baldur's Gate 3 patch 3 releases today and lets you change your appearance and pronouns

Baldur's Gate 3's Patch 3, which was so massive Larian held it back a day to test it properly, will release today, and it'll add an RPG feature many of us have been requesting since we stepped clear of the Nautiloid - the ability to change a character's appearance. Alas, it comes too late for the Wood Elf Druid I rolled during my first try at the 1.0 version. I wanted her to look like a sort of Kung Fu Galadriel, with cool tattoos and aerodynamic scars, but she emerged from the character creator looking like she'd been mugged by a packet of demon crayons. I've left my active character, a High Elf Sorceress, safely tattoo-less.

The update adds a Magic Mirror to your camp, which lets you change your appearance, voice, and pronouns, much as you can respec your Baldur's Gate 3 character by chatting to Withers. It doesn't let you alter your race and body type, however. Nor does it let you meddle with the look of an Origin or premade character, so my dreams of giving Astarion a crew cut must go unfulfilled for the moment. Here's an Xvideo to showcase the process.

With Patch 3 comes the Magic Mirror, which lives in your camp and allows you to change your Tav's appearance whenever you'd like!



💄 Change appearance, voice, pronouns

🧝‍♀️ Race & body type can't be changed

🪞 Can't alter Origins -- they're all *very* particular about their hair pic.twitter.com/LJ6y9CZ58F — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) September 21, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Needless to say, there's already an abundance of Baldur's Gate 3 mods that make characters "prettier", or at least pornier - for instance, by giving Lae'zel a human nose (if you've flirted with her at all as a non-Githyanki character, you'll know she thinks human noses look revolting), or fade out scars. I don't have much time for that kind of thing, but I wouldn't mind some snazzy modded outfits. Snazzy, not gratuitous! Do you have any appearance-oriented requests for modders at the time of writing?

Patch 3 also adds Baldur's Gate 3 Mac support. I'll update this article with the full patch notes when they land. You might also be interested in Nic's recent feature on Baldur's Gate 3's long-term influence on RPGs.

Disclosure: Former RPS deputy editor Adam Smith (RPS in peace) now works at Larian and is the lead writer for Baldur's Gate 3. Former contributor Emily Gera also works on it.