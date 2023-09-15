Baldur’s Gate 3 will roll onto Mac next week thanks to full support in third major patch

Baldur's Gate 3’s third big update is on the way. Going by the last two, there’ll be plenty in it. For now, though, we only know one thing that will be included for sure: full support for the Dungeons & Dragons CRPG on Mac.

It’s been a busy month-and-a-bit for Larian Studios since their epic revival of the classic RPG series exited early access at the start of August. In that time, they’ve not only become the highest-rated PC game of all time on Metacritic, but released multiple major patches and hotfixes aimed at addressing various bugs, performance improvements and expanding on some story beats and dialogue.

In-between Baldur Gate 3's first patch - which packed in so many tweaks, from kissing improvements to curtailing NPCs who rolled a little too high in Perception, its patch notes couldn’t be contained in a single Steam blog post - and its second, which looked to boost performance and make it easier to clear out unwanted co-op companions, Larian have also released a handful of smaller hotfixes targeting crashes, UI improvements and nipples, among other things. (In perhaps less welcome news, those bug fixes included pouring cold water on some of the game’s hornier characters.)

Thank you from the fiery infernal engine we keep in place of our heart. We couldn't have asked for a better response to Baldur's Gate 3.



Patch 3 is coming September 21 with full support for BG3 on Mac.



Patch 3 is coming September 21 with full support for BG3 on Mac.

Given that Baldur’s Gate 3’s “patches” are distinctly meatier than those snack-sized hotfixes, Patch 3 is guaranteed to have plenty more to offer when it lands on September 21st.

For now, though, Larian has simply confirmed that it will bring “full support for BG3 on Mac”, allowing you Apple users out there to roll up your characters and dive into Faerun.