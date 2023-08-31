Baldur's Gate 3's major second update is live now, with performance improvements and more

Baldur's Gate 3's second major patch is here, as teased earlier this week. It expands Karlach's character epilogue, as the first of several such expansions that Larian have planned, as well as improving performance fixing hundreds more bugs.

It's not just the ending that has been tweaked, mind. "Additional Karlach moments have also been added in Acts 1 and 2, allowing her to better reflect on her infernal engine and the options available to her," say the full patch notes. (Those patch notes have been blacked-out with spoiler text for those who don't want to know too much about what has been added but still want to see what's been fixed.)

The other highlight is what Larian are calling "Withers' Wardrobe of Wayward Friends". Previously it wasn't possible to dismiss co-op companions, even in the event that your co-op buddy was no longer available to play. Now you can ditch their characters and bring your own companions back into the fold.

Beyond that, performance improvements have been made "across the game", but include smaller save files, improved CPU load, controller movement improvements, and fixes for memory leaks. There are also just too many general fixes to mention, including to the UI, combat balance, and scripting.

Larian have already said they plan to release more updates to Baldur's Gate 3 in the near future, which is cool given it's not like it was a slouch at release.