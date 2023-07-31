Want to know the Baldur's Gate 3 release time? After years of long resting in early access, Baldur's Gate 3 is finally about to fully release. This D&D adventure crafted by Larian Studios, the masterminds behind one of the best RPGs on PC, Divinity: Original Sin 2, throws you into the Forgotten Realms to fulfil your fantasy dreams. Whether you want to play magical tunes as a Bard or crush your foes as a Barbarian, Baldur's Gate 3 lets you do it all, so if you're very very excited... well, so are we!

In this guide, we'll break down the exact Baldur's Gate 3 release date and time for your region and platform, so that you know the moment when you can jump into this Dungeons & Dragons fantasy epic.

Baldur's Gate 3 release time

Baldur's Gate 3 launches on PC at 8am PDT/11am EDT/4pm BST on Thursday, August 3rd.

You can find the exact Baldur's Gate 3 release time for your region below:

US West: 8am PDT (August 3rd)

US East: 11am EDT (August 3rd)

Rio De Janeiro: 12pm BRT (August 3rd)

London: 4pm BST (August 3rd)

Berlin: 5pm CEST (August 3rd)

Kuala Lumpur: 11pm MYT (August 3rd)

Tokyo: 12am JST (August 4th)

Syndey: 1am AEST (August 4th)

Auckland: 3am NZST (August 4th)

However, the above times are only relevant to those playing on PC, through platforms such as Steam and GOG. Baldur's Gate 3 will launch a little later on PlayStation 5, on September 6th 2023.

Preodering the Digital Deluxe Edition of Baldur's Gate 3 on PS5 prior to this date will grant you 3 days early access to the full version, starting on September 3rd 2023. There is no 3 day early access period for the full version for those on PC.

Baldur's Gate 3 platforms

Baldur's Gate 3 is currently scheduled to launch on PC, via Steam and GOG, and PS5.

Larian have recently confirmed to IGN than an Xbox Series X|S version is still in the works, but is currently struggling with some technical difficulties due to issues with split-screen co-op on the Xbox Series S version.

Baldur's Gate 3 price

Baldur's Gate 3 is currently available on PC via Steam and GOG for £49.99/$59.99. For those on PS5, you can preorder the base game for £57.99/$69.99 or the Digital Deluxe Edition for £65.99/$79.99.

Those who buy the Digital Deluxe Edition will get a Divinity song pack for the Bard, along with an exclusive dice theme and the Treasures from Rivellon pack.

These bonuses are also available to those on PC, but purchasing the early access version now via Steam or GOG will grant you a free upgrade to the Digital Deluxe Edition.

Baldur's Gate 3 download size

According to SteamDB, the Baldur's Gate 3 download is roughly 63.09GB. This will then unpack and install at a slightly larger 78.11GB total.

However, the PC requirements on Steam list that you'll need 150GB of storage space. While this probably isn't indicative of the exact file size, it's worth noting that the above numbers are only for the current early access version. The full launch includes Acts 2 and 3 of the campaign, along with new classes and races, so we'd expect it to be larger for the full release.

That wraps up our guide on the Baldur's Gate 3 release date and time. For more on Baldur's Gate 3, take a look at our recent preview, in which Jeremy Peel dives into the Dark Urge origin character.