Baldur's Gate and I Am Fish headline Amazon Prime's free games for March

Seven freebies are available starting from March 2nd

Kaan Serin avatar
News by Kaan Serin Contributor
Published on
A goldfish, piranha, puffer fish, and flying fish from I Am Fish smile at the camera.

A new month is on the horizon which can mean only one thing: more gaming freebies. Amazon Prime members can snag seven free games throughout March, with 90s RPG Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition leading the pack, followed by the cute puzzler (and undercover horror game) I Am Fish. New games are available every Thursday, so scribble that day into your calendars.

Here are all of Prime Gaming’s March offerings:

  • Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition - March 2nd
  • Adios - March 9th
  • I Am Fish - March 9th
  • Faraway 3: Arctic Escape - March 16th
  • Book Of Demons - March 23rd
  • Peaky Blinders: Mastermind - March 23rd
  • City Legends: Trapping In Mirror - March 30th

There are some pretty big highlights this month. Catching up on the OG Bladur’s Gate isn’t a bad idea, considering the third one will continue the series’ story. Job quitting sim Adios is another good shout, putting you in the shoes of a pig farmer who defies the mob (the Bobby De Niro in The Irishman kind of mob, rather than the Rob De Niro in the Analyze This kind.) I Am Fish is another gem where, you guessed it, can play as a fish. It’s a fun game where you fight physics to flop back home, although that description could just as well fit an I Am Drunk game.

Prime Members can also grab free content for games like League Of Legends, PUBG, and Genshin Impact. I’m not sure a Valorant spray will convince me to sign up for Prime, but you guys can pick up the aforementioned games on Prime Gaming when March 2nd rolls around.

Comments
