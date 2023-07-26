Baldur’s Gate Humble Bundle parties up both Enhanced Editions, plus even more D&D CRPG classics, for a song

Humble Bundle’s latest collection of good games for a good price and a good cause is a whopping instant library of classic Dungeons & Dragons CRPGs, including both original Baldur’s Gate games, some similarly legendary classics and some more modern additions to the genre. It’s quite the deal.

The RPG Legends: Baldur's Gate & Beyond bundle offers Beamdog’s Enhanced Editions of both Baldur’s Gate 1 and its sequel, including both the Tales of the Sword Coast expansion for the first game and the Throne of Bhaal expansion for Baldur’s Gate 2.

The Enhanced Editions update BioWare’s nineties/early noughties classics - based on the tabletop rules for D&D’s second edition - with cross-platform multiplayer, a visual revamp with higher resolutions and widescreen, mod support, various gameplay fixes, brand new player classes, and the addition of both easier and harder difficulty levels.

Alongside the Enhanced Editions, Beamdog’s original Baldur’s Gate 1 expansion Siege of Dragonspear - the first new Baldur’s Gate game in over a decade, until the arrival of Baldur's Gate 3 - is also included in the bundle, along with the smaller Faces of Good and Evil DLC, which adds additional character portraits.

Joining the Baldur’s Gates are the Enhanced Editions of fellow D&D CRPG classics Planescape: Torment and Icewind Dale, along with the Complete Adventures collection for Neverwinter Nights, which packs in the Enhanced Edition of BioWare’s similarly beloved Baldur’s Gate follow-up and six DLC adventures.

Image credit: Humble Bundle

The minimum £9.29 pay-what-you-want price needed to grab five of the greatest PC RPGs ever made would already be a pretty sweet deal, but there’s a good bit more on top, too.

As well as those older classics, there’s a more modern CRPG in the form of Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Owlcat Games’ sequel to Pathfinder: Kingmaker that may as well be called “Baldur’s Gate 2, but Pathfinder” given that it’s based on the fantasy tabletop rival to D&D. (Pathfinder was originally built on D&D’s 3.5 ruleset, if you want an idea of how close the ties run.)

“If you - like me - loved Baldur's Gate 2 to bits, you should be playing this game,” Nate wrote back when it came out.

Even more modern is a game that’s not even out yet, the Steam release of MythForce, which you can nab by upping your price to £23.23 or more. Less a slow, turn-based CRPG and more a fantasy FPS (first-person stabber) dressed in the skin of an ‘80s Saturday morning cartoon, the co-op rogue-lite came out on Epic last spring but hasn’t hit Steam just yet. The biggest bundle here will get you a handy-dandy pre-order for whenever it lands.

Like all Humble Bundles, a portion of your pay-what-you-want price will go towards charity. In this case, it’s Active Minds, a US nonprofit that supports mental health awareness and education for young adults. Bear in mind, though, that Humble’s default split favours the publishers and Humble itself over charities; you can slide things around to your liking under the ‘Adjust Donation’ tab.

The RPG Legends: Baldur's Gate & Beyond Humble Bundle will run until August 16th. If you grab it fast enough (and your rolls are lucky enough), you might just be able to finish Baldur’s Gate 1 and 2 before 3 comes out.