Mythforce looks like a first-person 80s cartoon

Made by the studio who remastered Baldur's Gate
Alice O'Connor avatar
News by Alice O'Connor News Editor
Published on
Beamdog, the Canadian studio behind the 'Enhanced Edition' remasters of Planescape: Torment and Baldur's Gate, have announced their first original game: Mythforce. It's a roguelikelike first-person stabber with a striking visual style inspired by 80s children's cartoons. Also, Beamdog are being bought by Aspyr Media, joining the mahoosive Embracer Group as the consolidation of the games industry continues.

I've never found that style of cartoon attractive, but I do think they've done a good job with it.

So, Mythforce is a first-person dungeon-crawler focused on melee and magic, with four classes (Knight, Rogue, Mage, Hunter, you know how it goes). In that roguelikelike fashion, you're delving into a dungeon with runs that result in persistent progression. And it supports four-player cooperative multiplayer, which is nice.

Mythforce will enter early access on the Epic Games Store next Wednesday, 20/4. Epixclusivity tends to end after one year.

Hot on the heels of announcing Mythforce yesterday, publishers Aspyr Media announced today that they are in the process of buying Beamdog. Aspyr are themselves part of Saber Interactive, who are in turn an arm of Embracer Group, the megacorp which also includes Gearbox Software, THQ Nordic, Volition, Coffee Stain, 3D Realms, 4A Games, and oh so many more.

"This acquisition will open up a ton of exciting opportunities for us," Beamdog CEO Trent Oster said. "Beamdog can now focus our talent, efforts and imagination on building the great games we want to play while properly looking after established fan-favorite RPGs. Beamdog's first original IP is a fun-filled start to our studio's next chapter."

And yes, absolutely they have a fake TV intro for Mythforce too:

