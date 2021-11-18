Warner Bros. today announced a Smash Bros-style platformer fighter of their own, throwing characters from across their many series and franchises into one big rumble. In MultiVersus, you can expect to see Shaggy from Scooby Doo teaming up with Steven Universe to battle actual killers like Harley Quinn and Arya Stark, and more. It's due to launch in 2022, and will be free-to-play. Check out the trailer below.

MultiVersus is a 2v2 platform fighter with support for 1v1 and 4-player free-for-alls too. And yup, it looks like Smash. Characters confirmed so far are: Batman, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn from DC; Shaggy from Scooby-Doo; Bugs Bunny; Arya Stark from Game Of Thrones; Tom and Jerry; Jake and Finn from Adventure Time; Steven Universe's title character and Garnet; and some sort of all-new beastie named Reindog. The rest of the lineup is yet unannounced.

The game is due to launch free-to-play in 2022 on PC, PlayStations, and Xboxes, with cross-platform play. You can sign up for playtests on its site.

MultiVersus will be the first game from new studio Player First Games. They were co-founded by Tony Huynh, who did combat design on God Of War 3 and God Of War: Ascension, and Chris White, who was previously at Riot Games.

"We've built MultiVersus from the ground up to be a cooperative, social game that embraces teamwork and strategy," Huynh said in today's announcement. "We're also focused on providing first class online gameplay through dedicated server-based rollback netcode so that friends and rivals can enjoy a seamless competitive experience as they duke it out with our diverse roster of characters."

The name 'MultiVersus' made me groan because I'm so done with the endless crossover culture throwing everything into everything, but then I realised it could have been built on NFTs as 'MetaVersus' and suddenly I became thankful. Whew. Dodged a bullet! Unlike Batman's parents.