You’ll get Warner Bros brawler MultiVersus’ premium battle pass for free if you played the beta

Everything And Then The Licensed Kitchen Sink fighting game MultiVersus returns next week after an almost year-long self-imposed post-beta exile. With the decision to pull the game from sale and turn off its servers for months on end after allowing people to sink their real-life money into unlocking costumes and such (with no refunds), its developers are now looking to seemingly give something back in return.

Player First Games say they will let anyone who played MultiVersus’ beta hop into its first season’s premium battle pass without paying a penny. That’ll also mean you’ll be able to unlock the game’s absolutely wedge-ified Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th - the first reward on the paid pass - for free rather than paying money, too. (He’ll be offered for in-game currency and character tokens down the road if you miss him.)

The developers also sought to reassure folks coughing up cash for the track that they’ll get their money’s worth, by saying they’re bumped the number of “high-value” items - ringouts, alternate characters, taunts and the in-game currency of Gleamium, a word I instantly dislike - across both the free and premium passes. In Fortnite fashion, climbing far enough up the battle pass will earn you enough Gleamium (shudder) to cover the cost of the next battle pass without investing any more real money, so you can technically pay once and then just play enough over its eight-week length to keep unlocking everything.

On top of the free battle pass, beta players will also get a costume for Adventure Time’s Finn the Human that sticks the lanky hero in a snug snow suit, plus a “special edition” ringout animation featuring some rising stars.

There’ll be plenty to grab for fans of, uh, anthropomorphic bananas, too, as Adventure Time’s surprise contender, the Banana Guard, will be unlockable as a playable character by working your way through a seven-day tutorial track. Completing the full week-long reward calendar will also get you Lady Banana Guard, who is exactly who you’d expect based on that name. To complete the banana offerings, players back from the open beta will be able to switch their announcer to a Banana Guard voice pack. That’s absolutely… surprising!

To grab the goods, you’ll need to log in to the returning free-to-play game between its (re)launch date on May 28th and June 11th. Based on Ed’s time with it back in 2022, MultiVersus is a fairly promising contender for a slick and entertaining Smash Bros-like on PC - no doubt doubly so if you’re a massive fan of Warner Bros IP, for some reason.