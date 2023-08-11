If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Bethesda and AMD announce limited edition Starfield GPU and CPU at Quakecon

But you can't buy them

A screenshot of AMD's limited edition Starfield-themed GPU.
Image credit: AMD / Bethesda
Edwin Evans-Thirlwell avatar
News by Edwin Evans-Thirlwell News Editor
Published on

AMD and Bethesda have unveiled a limited-edition Starfield-themed Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU and Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU at Quakecon 2023. Both are decorated according to the forthcoming open world space-me-do's "NASApunk" aesthetic, a blend of cool whites, blues and yellows which I will admit to finding rather attractive, as somebody who generally finds gaming hardware aesthetics an absolute turn-off. It's certainly better-looking than Nvidia's lurid Cyberpunk 2077 GPU from 2020, but if you're similarly beguiled, there's an unfortunate catch: only 500 of these GPU/CPU sets are being made, and they're exclusively available as part of a Quakecon giveaway.

So what's going on beneath that lustrous lunar coating and aura of cosmic adventure? Here's our James's RX 7900 XTX review: he summarised it as "the best of the current GPU generation, should you want a 4K card at a price that doesn't quite feel like a personal insult."

That's going back to December 2022, mind you: pestered for an update, James opined that "since that review I'd probably go for the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti instead, if I wanted a 4K graphics card that was cheaper than the RTX 4080". He adds that the CPU has just had a price drop - as of yesterday, you can get the standard 78000X3D bundled with a copy of Starfield and a set of Gunnar glasses for £380.

I'm going to take this opportunity to pre-screen an article I'd like to write at some point: why does so much gaming hardware have to Look Like That? Specifically, why does every desktop chassis have to look like a sleeping cyborg predator? My current gaming PC is relatively bare and unthreatening, but it still has a glowing cleft down the front which vaguely resembles the mouth of some cross-dimensional invader. The Starfieldy CPU/GPU above at least looks like it's not going to take a chunk out of my leg.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Edwin Evans-Thirlwell avatar

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell

News Editor

Clapped-out Soul Reaver enthusiast with dubious academic backstory who obsesses over dropped diary pages in horror games. Games journalist since 2008. From Yorkshire originally but sounds like he's from Rivendell.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch