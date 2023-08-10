Get the fastest gaming CPU, bar none, for £40 off - with free Starfield and blue light glasses

What comes with free Gunnar blue light glasses and a copy of Starfield? Yup, it's the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D when you buy it from Scan, and no I didn't expect that either. Still, these freebies are on top of the lowest price we've ever seen for the fastest gaming CPU on the market, making this a deal that's well worth your time if you're considering a new gaming rig.

Yup, you heard me - the fastest gaming CPU. I know that's not reflected in the current RPS CPU rankings, but other at Digital Foundry I was extremely impressed with the 7800X3D in my review - and we rank it in the number one slot in our rankings, if I'm alright to link them here.

In short: this CPU is an absolute champion, with the combination of Ryzen 7000's natural strength combining with that massive extra X3D cache and a simpler single-chiplet design than the 7900X3D and 7950X3D. This formula results in a CPU that comes within a few percentage points of its more expensive brothers, while vastly outperforming them in the handful of games that don't suit the asymmetric multi-chiplet design found on the two Ryzen 9 X3D chips.

The 7800X3D also outfights both the Intel Core i9 12900K and 13900K, coming ahead in six of the nine games we tested and by good margins - while also consuming vastly less power. That's an incredible result, and one that paints AMD as the obvious choice for high refresh rate gaming in the current era.

All of this is enough to make me seriously consider my own PC build, which relies on the 12700K - would I be getting higher frame-rates with the 7800X3D? Should I swap over to AMD? Almost certainly... and this is a pretty excellent price, eh? Especially as you get some blue light glasses and a copy of Starfield in the bargain. I guess I have some soul-searching to do!