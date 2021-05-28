Who has room in their house for this Flight Sim turbine PC case?

Microsoft are giving away a custom PC inspired by Microsoft Flight Simulator this weekend over on their Xbox UK Twitter account, and they really aren't kidding on where they've taken their design inspirations from. Yep, that's an actual turbine engine they've used for the case here - and you thought your PC fans kicked up a fuss...

It's a cool idea in theory, sure, but honestly, just take a moment to think about what that's going to look like in your living room when you get it home. Ridiculous, is what it is, and yes, I will be silently judging you from afar should you decide to enter the competition to win one for yourself.

RT + Follow @XboxUK for your chance to win this custom built PC inspired by Microsoft Flight Simulator ✈️



includes a RTX 3070 ✨

and yes the case is a turbine 😏



T&Cs ➡️ https://t.co/othsEU4ZmL pic.twitter.com/RhrQXuSh0S — Xbox UK (@xboxuk) May 28, 2021

A quick peek at Xbox UK's T&Cs reveals the actual components inside the Flight Sim PC are actually pretty decent. In addition to the advertised RTX 3070, you also get an Intel Core i7-11700K procesor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and Windows 10 Home installed as your OS (natch).

Ironically, the amount of RAM you get still doesn't meet Microsoft Flight Simulator's 'ideal' PC requirements, which states you should probably have 32GB of RAM to be on the safe side, but the rest of it meets adn exceeds it quite comfortably. The RTX 3070 is quite a bit more powerful than the ideal spec's RTX 2080 listing, after all (if anything, it's more on par with the RTX 2080 Ti), and Intel's new 11th Gen Rocket Lake CPU is two generations up from the listed Core i7-9800X, too.

In an ordinary case, it's a PC I'd be very happy to have powering my favourite games. But come on. That curvy exterior won't even sit nicely against a wall. I'd be forever worrying about my cats sneaking underneath it and getting stuck round the back (I'm assuming the actual fan at the front doesn't move either, because otherwise I'd have instantly shredded cats being spat out against my back wall, for sure, I'm not even joking) and don't even get me started about them poking their noses into the dissected grille bits at the top and bottom. It's just too much.

Instead, join me once again in marvelling at this tiny little custom GameCube PC instead. This is much more up my street. Sure, it won't play Flight Sim, but honestly, which one would you rather have at home? I think you know the answer.