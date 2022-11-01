Blizzard temporarily removes Overwatch 2’s Mei to finally address her ice wall bugs

Frosty damage hero Mei has been removed from play in Overwatch 2 for the next fortnight while Blizzard address bugs affecting her ice wall ability. Unlike when Bastion was disabled because of his glitching ultimate, however, Mei does at least have a return date pencilled in. Blizzard are aiming to get her back in Overwatch 2 for November 15th, when the game’s next scheduled patch drops. That still might slip, though. What? I had to get an ice crack in.

“We are temporarily disabling Mei to address a bug with her Ice Wall ability that allows heroes to reach unintended locations,” Blizzard said in a forum update. As Kaan reported last week, players have been aware of the issues with Mei’s ice wall ability since Overwatch 2 launched at the beginning of October. A compilation video of the ice wall glitching out was shared on Reddit, showing how it’s been failing to block incoming damage, separate enemies, and net allies some sweet air.

The news of Mei’s removal from the game was met with disgruntled acceptance by some players. “Only the third hero to be disabled in the first month of the game launch,” one redditor said. Mei’s removal follows Bastion and Torbjorn, both now back in the game. A quick Twitter search shows that some players are referring to the temporary removal of Mei as being Bastioned. Nice.

It’s not exactly been smooth sailing with Overwatch 2 since the game went live a month ago. Yesterday, I noted how players have been grinding gold in World Of Warcraft because they think it’s less effort than tackling Overwatch 2’s weekly challenges. Blizzard have also brought forward hero rebalances from the start of the game’s second season in December, after saying they didn’t see the need for any during season one.

Overwatch 2 is a free to play download from Battle.net. Your favourite characters from Overwatch may keep disappearing from time to time but, don’t worry, they’ll be back.

