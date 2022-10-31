If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

It's faster to earn Overwatch 2 skins through playing WOW than the actual game, players suggest

Mind triumphs over grind?
News by CJ Wheeler
Overwatch 2 skin from the Halloween Terror 2022 event, Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath Of The Bride.

Canny Overwatch 2 players have reported more success in obtaining skins by grinding for in-game gold in Blizzard’s long-running fantasy MMO World Of Warcraft and converting that into Battle.net balance than by completing weekly challenges in the hero shooter itself. The trick involves trading gold farmed in WOW for tokens that convert to Battle.net balance, which can then be spent on Overwatch 2 cosmetics. It’s a cunning ploy that speaks volumes about player frustration with the multiplayer shooter’s new free to play mechanics, a situation that might still change if Blizzard listen to results of a recent survey.

Liam likes playing Overwatch 2, even if it's not a full sequel.

“World of Warcraft has this system where you can purchase a token with in-game gold and convert it into Battle.net balance (13 Euros = 1 Token)”, user Everdale said in the Overwatch subreddit. “The rate isn't great at all, and unless you're really good at gold-farming or just super committed to grinding, it can take a while to make decent gold.” Everdale points out that, despite the grind, it’s still worth the effort compared to the lower value that Overwatch 2 players can gain from the weekly challenges Blizzard are offering.

Other players chimed in to say they’d been using the method for a while, and had already purchased Overwatch 2’s premium battle pass with their earnings. Some pointed out that World Of Warcraft’s subscription costs money, so people earning gold just to transfer it into Battle.net balance were playing themselves. Others countered by claiming they would farm gold for a short time every day anyway, easily earning a few tokens per month through normal play. Some people just resorted to telling WOW players to get real jobs instead. I don't really see the harm if you're already playing WOW, but taking up another game just to fund your Overwatch 2 skin habit seems a bit of an unnecessary time-sink.

Blizzard have made some offerings to players to make up for Overwatch 2’s awkward launch, including three planned double XP weekends. The developers are also rebalancing some heroes earlier than previously announced, including D.Va, Zarya, and Genji. It’s been an odd launch period for Overwatch 2, with players wondering where robotic hero Bastion had got to for several weeks, a spate of DDoS attacks, and Blizzard quickly abandoning phone number requirements for most players.

Overwatch 2 is free to play, and you can grab it on Battle.net. If it’s skins you’re interested in then why not check out Rebecca’s guide on how to unlock every skin in Overwatch 2?

Activision Blizzard publish Overwatch 2 and they're still facing law suits alleging a workplace culture of sexual harassment and discrimination. Microsoft also intend to buy Activision Blizzard, although the deal is currently under investigation by UK regulators over competition concerns.

