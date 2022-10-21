If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Overwatch 2 kicks off the first of three double XP weekends today

Halloween Terror event ghouls live on October 25th
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
Overwatch 2 skin from the Halloween Terror 2022 event, Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath Of The Bride.

Today marks the start of Overwatch 2’s first double XP weekend, one of three lined up for the hero shooter before the end of season one. You’ll be able to net your heroes twice the match XP until October 24th, starting at 7pm BST/8pm CEST/11am PDT today and ending the same time on Monday, but the bonus doesn’t apply to daily and weekly challenges. Blizzard have also revealed that Overwatch 2’s first seasonal event, Halloween Terror, begins on October 25th.

Watch on YouTube
Vid bud Liam is enjoying his time with Overwatch 2 regardless of whether it's a proper sequel or not.

Overwatch 2’s other two double XP weekends are scheduled for October 28th through October 31st, and November 24th to November 28th. Two of these three weekends were promised by Blizzard as a sort of compensation for Overwatch 2’s awkward and technically troubled launch earlier this month. Player reaction to the double XP weekend announcement in the Overwatch subreddit was not positive, with plenty of complaints that it makes little difference to the grind required by the game’s controversial battle pass.

This year’s Halloween Terror is called Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath Of The Bride. Other than the event’s start date of October 25th, there isn’t much more information from Blizzard about what to expect yet. Overwatch 2 leakerer Naeri X tweeted some images of skins and art from the upcoming event, along with a few details. As you’d expect, it seems there’ll be Halloween-themed cosmetics, and new skins for Junker Queen, Kiriko, Reaper, and other heroes. It's also claimed there's a PVE mode inbound. It sounds like that might have something to do with the strange noises mentioned in this blog post.

Overwatch 2 is a free to play download from Battle.net. The first double XP weekend begins today, October 21st, and ends on October 24th. If you’re looking for tips on how to unlock every hero in Overwatch 2 then look no further, Ollie’s got you covered.

Activision Blizzard publish Overwatch 2 and they're still facing law suits alleging a workplace culture of sexual harassment and discrimination. Microsoft also intend to buy Activision Blizzard, although the deal is currently under investigation by UK regulators over competition concerns.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch