Overwatch 2 skins: Every hero skin in Overwatch 2

Plus details on how to transfer skins from Overwatch 1 to Overwatch 2
Rebecca Jones
Guide by Rebecca Jones
Published on
A shot of various different heroes from Overwatch 2 posing in front of the camera.

How can you unlock every skin in Overwatch 2? There are 35 heroes to choose from in Overwatch 2, but if you're looking to stand out on the battlefield, then you're probably interested in unlocking some alternate skins for your favourite characters. There are about 700 of these skins to choose from in Overwatch 2 at launch, so no matter what your fashion preference, you're bound to find something that your main can wear that that suits your style.

On this page, we've put together an illustrated list of every skin for every hero in Overwatch 2. We've also included a step-by-step guide to transferring your Overwatch 1 skins into the sequel, and everything you need to know about unlocking new skins in Overwatch 2.

How to transfer skins from Overwatch to Overwatch 2

If you played Overwatch 1 on PC, then your skins will carry over automatically into Overwatch 2 thanks to using the same Battle.net account for both games.

However, if you played Overwatch 1 on console and are planning to hop over to PC for the sequel, you need to follow a few quick steps in order to access your unlocked skins:

  • Start up the original Overwatch on the console you used to play it on.
  • Scan the on-screen QR code using your mobile device.
  • Go to Battle.net and log in, or create an account if you haven't already done so.
  • Enter the code you scanned to connect your Battle.net account to your Overwatch 1 profile. You can only do this once, make extra sure you have the right Overwatch profile if you played on a shared console.
  • Restart Overwatch.
  • Confirm the merge when prompted.

All Overwatch 2 skins

Below we've listed every single skin for each of the 35 heroes in Overwatch 2. We've also marked the skins that were added with the release of Overwatch 2 with a "New" tag.

Skip ahead to a hero of your choice using the below contents list:

Ana skins

Ana models her default Overwatch 2 skin.
New Overwatch 2 (Common)
Ana models her default Overwatch 1 skin in Overwatch 2.
Overwatch 1 (Common)
Ana models her Wadjet skin in Overwatch 2.
Wadjet (Legendary)
Ana models her Wasteland skin in Overwatch 2.
Wasteland (Legendary)
Ana models her Captain Amari skin in Overwatch 2.
Captain Amari (Legendary)
Ana models her Horus skin in Overwatch 2.
Horus (Legendary)
Ana models her Cabana skin in Overwatch 2.
Cabana (Legendary)
Ana models her Corsair skin in Overwatch 2.
Corsair (Legendary)
Ana models her Mummy skin in Overwatch 2.
Mummy (Legendary)
Ana models her Snow Owl skin in Overwatch 2.
Snow Owl (Legendary)
Ana models her Sniper skin in Overwatch 2.
Sniper (Legendary)
Ana models her Night Owl skin in Overwatch 2.
Night Owl (Legendary)
Ana models her Merciful skin in Overwatch 2.
Merciful (Epic)
Ana models her Shrike skin in Overwatch 2.
Shrike (Epic)
Ana models her Ghoul skin in Overwatch 2.
Ghoul (Epic)
Ana models her Tal skin in Overwatch 2.
Tal (Epic)
Ana models her Citrine skin in Overwatch 2.
Citrine (Rare)
Ana models her Garnet skin in Overwatch 2.
Garnet (Rare)
Ana models her Peridot skin in Overwatch 2.
Peridot (Rare)
Ana models her Turquoise skin in Overwatch 2.
Turquoise (Rare)

Ashe skins

Ashe models her Overwatch 2 default skin.
New Overwatch 2 (Common)
Ashe models her Overwatch 1 skin in Overwatch 2.
Overwatch 1 (Common)
Ashe models her Gangster skin in Overwatch 2.
Gangster (Legendary)
Ashe models her Mobster skin in Overwatch 2.
Mobster (Legendary)
Ashe models her Jungle skin in Overwatch 2.
Jungle (Legendary)
Ashe models her Safari skin in Overwatch 2.
Safari (Legendary)
Ashe models her Poolside skin in Overwatch 2.
Poolside (Legendary)
Ashe models her Warlock skin in Overwatch 2.
Warlock (Legendary)
Ashe models her Tiger Huntress skin in Overwatch 2.
Tiger Huntress (Legendary)
Ashe models her Socialite skin in Overwatch 2.
Socialite (Legendary)
Ashe models her Little Red skin in Overwatch 2.
Little Red (Legendary)
Ashe models her Posh skin in Overwatch 2.
Posh (Epic)
Ashe models her Thorn skin in Overwatch 2.
Thorn (Epic)
Ashe models her Winter skin in Overwatch 2.
Winter (Epic)
Ashe models her Merry Outlaw skin in Overwatch 2.
Merry Outlaw (Epic)
Ashe models her Paintbrush skin in Overwatch 2.
Paintbrush (Rare)
Ashe models her Sunflower skin in Overwatch 2.
Sunflower (Rare)
Ashe models her Tansy skin in Overwatch 2.
Tansy (Rare)
Ashe models her Yucca skin in Overwatch 2.
Yucca (Rare)

Baptiste skins

Baptiste models his default Overwatch 2 skin.
New Overwatch 2 (Common)
Baptiste models his Overwatch 1 skin in Overwatch 2.
Overwatch 1 (Common)
Baptiste models his Desert Ops skin in Overwatch 2.
Desert Ops (Legendary)
Baptiste models his Spec Ops skin in Overwatch 2.
Spec Ops (Legendary)
Baptiste models his Buccaneer skin in Overwatch 2.
Buccaneer (Legendary)
Baptiste models his Pirate skin in Overwatch 2.
Pirate (Legendary)
Baptiste models his Tropical skin in Overwatch 2.
Tropical (Legendary)
Baptiste models his Snowboarder skin in Overwatch 2.
Snowboarder (Legendary)
Baptiste models his Talon skin in Overwatch 2.
Talon (Legendary)
Baptiste models his Arctic Ops skin in Overwatch 2.
Arctic Ops (Legendary)
Baptiste models his Funky skin in Overwatch 2.
Funky (Legendary)
Baptiste models his Camouflage skin in Overwatch 2.
Camouflage (Epic)
Baptiste models his Wasteland skin in Overwatch 2.
Wasteland (Epic)
Baptiste models his Blue Steel skin in Overwatch 2.
Blue Steel (Epic)
Baptiste models his Ble skin in Overwatch 2.
Ble (Rare)
Baptiste models his Vèt skin in Overwatch 2.
Vèt (Rare)
Baptiste models his Vyolèt skin in Overwatch 2.
Vyolèt (Rare)
Baptiste models his Wouj skin in Overwatch 2.
Wouj (Rare)

Bastion skins

Bastion has been temporarily pulled from the game due to a major bug, meaning that he missed his fashion photo shoot for this guide. We'll update the page with his skins as soon as he's back.

Brigitte skins

Brigitte models her default Overwatch 2 skin.
New Overwatch 2 (Common)
Brigitte models her Overwatch 1 skin in Overwatch 2.
Overwatch 1 (Common)
Brigitte models her Máni skin in Overwatch 2.
Màni (Legendary)
Brigitte models her Sól skin in Overwatch 2.
Sól (Legendary)
Brigitte models her Engineer skin in Overwatch 2.
Engineer (Legendary)
Brigitte models her Mechanic skin in Overwatch 2.
Mechanic (Legendary)
Brigitte models her Feskarn skin in Overwatch 2.
Feskarn (Legendary)
Brigitte models her Vampire Hunter skin in Overwatch 2.
Vampire Hunter (Legendary)
Brigitte models her Opera skin in Overwatch 2.
Opera (Legendary)
Brigitte models her Riot Police skin in Overwatch 2.
Riot Police (Legendary)
Brigitte models her Shieldmaiden skin in Overwatch 2.
Shieldmaiden (Legendary)
Brigitte models her Medic skin in Overwatch 2.
Medic (Legendary)
Brigitte models her Carbon Fiber skin in Overwatch 2.
Carbon Fiber (Epic)
Brigitte models her Ironclad skin in Overwatch 2.
Ironclad (Epic)
Brigitte models her Tre Kronor skin in Overwatch 2.
Tre Kronor (Epic)
Brigitte models her General skin in Overwatch 2.
General (Epic)
Brigitte models her Blå skin in Overwatch 2.
Blå (Rare)
Brigitte models her Grön skin in Overwatch 2.
Grön (Rare)
Brigitte models her Plommon skin in Overwatch 2.
Plommon (Rare)
Brigitte models her Röd skin in Overwatch 2.
Röd (Rare)

Cassidy skins

Cassidy models his default Overwatch 2 skin.
New Overwatch 2 (Common)
Cassidy models his Space Raider skin in Overwatch 2.
New Space Raider (Legendary)
Cassidy models his Forest Ranger skin in Overwatch 2.
New Forest Ranger (Epic)
Cassidy models his Overwatch 1 skin in Overwatch 2.
Overwatch 1 (Common)
Cassidy models his Gambler skin in Overwatch 2.
Gambler (Legendary)
Cassidy models his Riverboat skin in Overwatch 2.
Riverboard (Legendary)
Cassidy models his Mystery Man skin in Overwatch 2.
Mystery Man (Legendary)
Cassidy models his Vigilante skin in Overwatch 2.
Vigilante (Legendary)
Cassidy models his Lifeguard skin in Overwatch 2.
Lifeguard (Legendary)
Cassidy models his Van Helsing skin in Overwatch 2.
Van Helsing (Legendary)
Cassidy models his Mountain Man skin in Overwatch 2.
Mountain Man (Legendary)
Cassidy models his Magistrate skin in Overwatch 2.
Magistrate (Legendary)
Cassidy models his Blackwatch skin in Overwatch 2.
Blackwatch (Legendary)
Cassidy models his Deadlock skin in Overwatch 2.
Deadlock (Legendary)
Cassidy models his Sherlock skin in Overwatch 2.
Sherlock (Legendary)
Cassidy models his On The Range skin in Overwatch 2.
On The Range (Epic)
Cassidy models his Royal skin in Overwatch 2.
Royal (Epic)
Cassidy models his White Hat skin in Overwatch 2.
White Hat (Epic)
Cassidy models his American skin in Overwatch 2.
American (Epic)
Cassidy models his Undead skin in Overwatch 2.
Undead (Epic)
Cassidy models his Scrooge skin in Overwatch 2.
Scrooge (Epic)
Cassidy models his Ebony skin in Overwatch 2.
Ebony (Rare)
Cassidy models his Lake skin in Overwatch 2.
Lake (Rare)
Cassidy models his Sage skin in Overwatch 2.
Sage (Rare)
Cassidy models his Wheat skin in Overwatch 2.
Wheat (Rare)

D.Va skins

D.Va models her Overwatch 2 default skin.
New Overwatch 2 (Common)
D.Va models her EDM skin in Overwatch 2.
New EDM (Legendary)
D.Va models her Overwatch 1 skin in Overwatch 2.
Overwatch 1 (Common)
D.Va models her Junker skin in Overwatch 2.
Junker (Legendary)
D.Va models her Scavenger skin in Overwatch 2.
Scavenger (Legendary)
D.Va models her B.Va skin in Overwatch 2.
B.Va (Legendary)
D.Va models her Junebug skin in Overwatch 2.
Junebug (Legendary)
D.Va models her Black Cat skin in Overwatch 2.
Black Cat (Legendary)
D.Va models her Officer skin in Overwatch 2.
Officer (Legendary)
D.Va models her Waveracer skin in Overwatch 2.
Waveracer (Legendary)
D.Va models her Shin-Ryeong skin in Overwatch 2.
Shin-Ryeong (Legendary)
D.Va models her Sleighing skin in Overwatch 2.
Sleighing (Legendary)
D.Va models her Palanquin skin in Overwatch 2.
Palanquin (Legendary)
D.Va models her Academy skin in Overwatch 2.
Academy (Legendary)
D.Va models her Cruiser skin in Overwatch 2.
Cruiser (Legendary)
D.Va models her Varsity skin in Overwatch 2.
Varsity (Legendary)
D.Va models her White Cat skin in Overwatch 2.
White Cat (Legendary)
D.Va models her Carbon Fiber skin in Overwatch 2.
Carbon Fiber (Epic)
D.Va models her White Rabbit skin in Overwatch 2.
White Rabbit (Epic)
D.Va models her Taegeukgi skin in Overwatch 2.
Taegeukgi (Epic)
D.Va models her Midnight skin in Overwatch 2.
Midnight (Epic)
D.Va models her Blueberry skin in Overwatch 2.
Blueberry (Rare)
D.Va models her Lemon-Lime skin in Overwatch 2.
Lemon-Lime (Rare)
D.Va models her Tangerine skin in Overwatch 2.
Tangerine (Rare)
D.Va models her Watermelon skin in Overwatch 2.
Watermelon (Rare)

Doomfist skins

Doomfist models his default Overwatch 2 skin.
New Overwatch 2 (Common)
Doomfist models his Kìnìún skin in Overwatch 2.
New Kìnìún (Epic)
Doomfist models his Overwatch 1 skin in Overwatch 2.
Overwatch 1 (Common)
Doomfist models his Blackhand skin in Overwatch 2.
Blackhand (Legendary)
Doomfist models his Caution skin in Overwatch 2.
Caution (Legendary)
Doomfist models his Irin skin in Overwatch 2.
Irin (Legendary)
Doomfist models his Avatar skin in Overwatch 2.
Avatar (Legendary)
Doomfist models his Spirit skin in Overwatch 2.
Spirit (Legendary)
Doomfist models his Karate skin in Overwatch 2.
Karate (Legendary)
Doomfist models his Swamp Monster skin in Overwatch 2.
Swamp Monster (Legendary)
Doomfist models his Jötunn skin in Overwatch 2.
Jötunn (Legendary)
Doomfist models his Talon skin in Overwatch 2.
Talon (Legendary)
Doomfist models his Formal skin in Overwatch 2.
Formal (Legendary)
Doomfist models his Gladiator skin in Overwatch 2.
Gladiator (Legendary)
Doomfist models his Leopard skin in Overwatch 2.
Leopard (Epic)
Doomfist models his Painted skin in Overwatch 2.
Painted (Epic)
Doomfist models his Carbon Fibre skin in Overwatch 2.
Carbon Fiber (Epic)
Doomfist models his Daisy skin in Overwatch 2.
Daisy (Rare)
Doomfist models his Lake skin in Overwatch 2.
Lake (Rare)
Doomfist models his Plains skin in Overwatch 2.
Plains (Rare)
Doomfist models his Sunset skin in Overwatch 2.
Sunset (Rare)

Echo skins

Echo models her Overwatch 1 skin in Overwatch 2.
Overwatch 1 (Common)
Echo models her Camo skin in Overwatch 2.
Camo (Legendary)
Echo models her Stealth skin in Overwatch 2.
Stealth (Legendary)
Echo models her Butterfly skin in Overwatch 2.
Butterfly (Legendary)
Echo models her Moth skin in Overwatch 2.
Moth (Legendary)
Echo models her Surf's Up skin in Overwatch 2.
Surf's Up (Legendary)
Echo models her Vampire Bat skin in Overwatch 2.
Vampire Bat (Legendary)
Echo models her Kkachi skin in Overwatch 2.
Kkachi (Legendary)
Echo models her Carbon Fiber skin in Overwatch 2.
Carbon Fiber (Epic)
Echo models her Hot Rod skin in Overwatch 2.
Hot Rod (Epic)
Echo models her Durian skin in Overwatch 2.
Durian (Rare)
Echo models her Marina skin in Overwatch 2.
Marina (Rare)
Echo models her Papaya skin in Overwatch 2.
Papaya (Rare)
Echo models her Vanda skin in Overwatch 2.
Vanda (Rare)

Genji skins

Genji models his default Overwatch 2 skin.
New Overwatch 2 (Common)
Genji models his Cyber Demon skin in Overwatch 2.
New Cyber Demon (Mythic)
Genji models his Overwatch 1 skin in Overwatch 2.
Overwatch 1 (Common)
Genji models his Contenders Away skin in Overwatch 2.
Contenders Away (Epic)
Genji models his Contenders Home skin in Overwatch 2.
Contenders Home (Epic)
Genji models his Sparrow skin in Overwatch 2.
Sparrow (Legendary)
Genji models his Young Genji skin in Overwatch 2.
Young Genji (Legendary)
Genji models his Bedouin skin in Overwatch 2.
Bedouin (Legendary)
Genji models his Nomad skin in Overwatch 2.
Nomad (Legendary)
Genji models his Oni skin in Overwatch 2.
Oni (Legendary)
Genji models his Kendoka skin in Overwatch 2.
Kendoka (Legendary)
Genji models his Karasu-Tengu skin in Overwatch 2.
Karasu-Tengu (Legendary)
Genji models his Ice Wraith skin in Overwatch 2.
Ice Wraith (Legendary)
Genji models his Baihu skin in Overwatch 2.
Baihu (Legendary)
Genji models his Blackwatch skin in Overwatch 2.
Blackwatch (Legendary)
Genji models his Bushi skin in Overwatch 2.
Bushi (Legendary)
Genji models his Demon skin in Overwatch 2.
Demon (Legendary)
Genji models his Genjiman skin in Overwatch 2.
Genjiman (Legendary)
Genji models his Sentai skin in Overwatch 2.
Sentai (Legendary)
Genji models his Carbon Fiber skin in Overwatch 2.
Carbon Fiber (Epic)
Genji models his Chrome skin in Overwatch 2.
Chrome (Epic)
Genji models his Nihon skin in Overwatch 2.
Nihon (Epic)
Genji models his Azurite skin in Overwatch 2.
Azurite (Rare)
Genji models his Cinnabar skin in Overwatch 2.
Cinnabar (Rare)
Genji models his Malachite skin in Overwatch 2.
Malachite (Rare)
Genji models his Ochre skin in Overwatch 2.
Ochre (Rare)

Hanzo skins

Hanzo models his default Overwatch 2 skin.
New Overwatch 2 (Common)
Hanzo models his Overwatch 1 skin in Overwatch 2.
Overwatch 1 (Common)
Hanzo models his Kabuki skin in Overwatch 2.
Kabuki (Legendary)
Hanzo models his Young Hanzo skin in Overwatch 2.
Young Hanzo (Legendary)
Hanzo models his Young Master skin in Overwatch 2.
Young Master (Legendary)
Hanzo models his Lone Wolf skin in Overwatch 2.
Lone Wolf (Legendary)
Hanzo models his Okami skin in Overwatch 2.
Okami (Legendary)
Hanzo models his Wave skin in Overwatch 2.
Wave (Legendary)
Hanzo models his Dai-Tengu skin in Overwatch 2.
Dai-Tengu (Legendary)
Hanzo models his Casual skin in Overwatch 2.
Casual (Legendary)
Hanzo models his Huang Zhong skin in Overwatch 2.
Huang Zhong (Legendary)
Hanzo models his Scion skin in Overwatch 2.
Scion (Legendary)
Hanzo models his Cyberninja skin in Overwatch 2.
Cyberninja (Legendary)
Hanzo models his Cloud skin in Overwatch 2.
Cloud (Epic)
Hanzo models his Dragon skin in Overwatch 2.
Dragon (Epic)
Hanzo models his Demon skin in Overwatch 2.
Demon (Epic)
Hanzo models his Azuki skin in Overwatch 2.
Azuki (Rare)
Hanzo models his Kinoko skin in Overwatch 2.
Kinoko (Rare)
Hanzo models his Midori skin in Overwatch 2.
Midori (Rare)
Hanzo models his Sora skin in Overwatch 2.
Sora (Rare)

Junker Queen skins

Junker Queen models her default skin in Overwatch 2.
New Overwatch 2 (Common)
Junker Queen models her Circuit Breaker skin in Overwatch 2.
New Circuit Breaker (Legendary)
Junker Queen models her Wastelander skin in Overwatch 2.
New Wastelander (Legendary)
Junker Queen models her Punker Queen skin in Overwatch 2.
New Punker Queen (Epic)
Junker Queen models her Beast Hunter skin in Overwatch 2.
New Beast Hunter (Epic)
Junker Queen models her Actinium skin in Overwatch 2.
New Actinium (Rare)
Junker Queen models her Plutonium skin in Overwatch 2.
New Plutonium (Rare)
Junker Queen models her Radium skin in Overwatch 2.
New Radium (Rare)
Junker Queen models her Uranium skin in Overwatch 2.
New Uranium (Rare)

Junkrat skins

Junkrat models his default Overwatch 2 skin.
New Overwatch 2 (Common)
Junkrat models his Overwatch 1 skin in Overwatch 2.
Overwatch 1 (Common)
Junkrat models his Fool skin in Overwatch 2.
Fool (Legendary)
Junkrat models his Jester skin in Overwatch 2.
Jester (Legendary)
Junkrat models his Hayseed skin in Overwatch 2.
Hayseed (Legendary)
Junkrat models his Scarecrow skin in Overwatch 2.
Scarecrow (Legendary)
Junkrat models his Cricket skin in Overwatch 2.
Cricket (Legendary)
Junkrat models his Dr. Junkenstein skin in Overwatch 2.
Dr. Junkenstein (Legendary)
Junkrat models his Beachrat skin in Overwatch 2.
Beachrat (Legendary)
Junkrat models his Krampus skin in Overwatch 2.
Krampus (Legendary)
Junkrat models his King Jamison skin in Overwatch 2.
King Jamison (Legendary)
Junkrat models his Bilgerat skin in Overwatch 2.
Bilgerat (Legendary)
Junkrat models his Junkfood skin in Overwatch 2.
Junkfood (Legendary)
Junkrat models his Caution skin in Overwatch 2.
Caution (Epic)
Junkrat models his Jailbird skin in Overwatch 2.
Jailbird (Epic)
Junkrat models his Toasted skin in Overwatch 2.
Toasted (Epic)
Junkrat models his Firework skin in Overwatch 2.
Firework (Epic)
Junkrat models his Circus skin in Overwatch 2.
Circus (Epic)
Junkrat models his Bleached skin in Overwatch 2.
Bleached (Rare)
Junkrat models his Drowned skin in Overwatch 2.
Drowned (Rare)
Junkrat models his Irradiated skin in Overwatch 2.
Irradiated (Rare)
Junkrat models his Rusted skin in Overwatch 2.
Rusted (Rare)

Kiriko skins

Kiriko models her default skin in Overwatch 2.
New Overwatch 2 (Common)
Kiriko models her Athleisure skin in Overwatch 2.
New Athleisure (Legendary)
Kiriko models her Sukajan skin in Overwatch 2.
New Sukajan (Legendary)
Kiriko models her Hinotori skin in Overwatch 2.
New Hinotori (Legendary)
Kiriko models her Matsuri skin in Overwatch 2.
New Matsuri (Epic)
Kiriko models her Ajisai skin in Overwatch 2.
New Ajisai (Rare)
Kiriko models her Fuji skin in Overwatch 2.
New Fuji (Rare)
Kiriko models her Take skin in Overwatch 2.
New Take (Rare)
Kiriko models her Tanpopo skin in Overwatch 2.
New Tanpopo (Rare)

Lúcio skins

Lúcio models his default Overwatch 2 skin.
New Overwatch 2 (Common)
Lúcio models his Overwatch 1 skin in Overwatch 2.
Overwatch 1 (Common)
Lúcio models his Capoeira skin in Overwatch 2.
Capoeria (Legendary)
Lúcio models his Hippityhop skin in Overwatch 2.
Hippityhop (Legendary)
Lúcio models his Ribbit skin in Overwatch 2.
Ribbit (Legendary)
Lúcio models his Breakaway skin in Overwatch 2.
Breakaway (Legendary)
Lúcio models his Slapshot skin in Overwatch 2.
Slapshot (Legendary)
Lúcio models his Seleção skin in Overwatch 2.
Seleção (Legendary)
Lúcio models his Striker skin in Overwatch 2.
Striker (Legendary)
Lúcio models his Satyr skin in Overwatch 2.
Satyr (Legendary)
Lúcio models his Snow Fox skin in Overwatch 2.
Snow Fox (Legendary)
Lúcio models his Samul Nori skin in Overwatch 2.
Samul Nori (Legendary)
Lúcio models his Equalizer skin in Overwatch 2.
Equalizer (Legendary)
Lúcio models his Jazzy skin in Overwatch 2.
Jazzy (Legendary)
Lúcio models his Auditiva skin in Overwatch 2.
Auditiva (Epic)
Lúcio models his Synaesthesia skin in Overwatch 2.
Synaesthesia (Epic)
Lúcio models his Gorgon skin in Overwatch 2.
Gorgon (Epic)
Lúcio models his Andes skin in Overwatch 2.
Andes (Epic)
Lúcio models his Bitrate skin in Overwatch 2.
Bitrate (Epic)
Lúcio models his Azul skin in Overwatch 2.
Azul (Rare)
Lúcio models his Laranja skin in Overwatch 2.
Laranja (Rare)
Lúcio models his Roxo skin in Overwatch 2.
Roxo (Rare)
Lúcio models his Vermelho skin in Overwatch 2.
Vermelho (Rare)

Mei skins

Mei models her default Overwatch 2 skin.
New Overwatch 2 (Common)
Mei models her Overwatch 1 skin in Overwatch 2.
Overwatch 1 (Common)
Mei models her Ecopoint: Antarctica skin in Overwatch 2.
Ecopoint: Antarctica (Legendary)
Mei models her Firefighter skin in Overwatch 2.
Firefighter (Legendary)
Mei models her Rescue Mei skin in Overwatch 2.
Rescue Mei (Legendary)
Mei models her Abominable skin in Overwatch 2.
Abominable (Legendary)
Mei models her Yeti Hunter skin in Overwatch 2.
Yeti Hunter (Legendary)
Mei models her Sprinkles skin in Overwatch 2.
Sprinkles (Legendary)
Mei models her Jiangshi skin in Overwatch 2.
Jiangshi (Legendary)
Mei models her Mei-rry skin in Overwatch 2.
Mei-rry (Legendary)
Mei models her Penguin skin in Overwatch 2.
Penguin (Legendary)
Mei models her Chang'e skin in Overwatch 2.
Chang'e (Legendary)
Mei models her Luna skin in Overwatch 2.
Luna (Legendary)
Mei models her Pajamei skin in Overwatch 2.
Pajamei (Legendary)
Mei models her Beekeeper skin in Overwatch 2.
Beekeeper (Legendary)
Mei models her Honeydew skin in Overwatch 2.
Honeydew (Legendary)
Mei models her Earthen skin in Overwatch 2.
Earthen (Epic)
Mei models her Snow Plum skin in Overwatch 2.
Snow Plum (Epic)
Mei models her Pumpkin skin in Overwatch 2.
Pumpkin (Epic)
Mei models her Chrysanthemum skin in Overwatch 2.
Chrysanthemum (Rare)
Mei models her Heliotrope skin in Overwatch 2.
Heliotrope (Rare)
Mei models her Jade skin in Overwatch 2.
Jade (Rare)
Mei models her Persimmon skin in Overwatch 2.
Persimmon (Rare)

Mercy skins

Mercy models her default Overwatch 2 skin.
New Overwatch 2 (Common)
Mercy models her Miko skin in Overwatch 2.
New Miko (Legendary)
Mercy models her Overwatch 1 skin in Overwatch 2.
Overwatch 1 (Common)
Mercy models her Sigrún skin in Overwatch 2.
Sigrún (Legendary)
Mercy models her Valkyrie skin in Overwatch 2.
Valkyrie (Legendary)
Mercy models her Devil skin in Overwatch 2.
Devil (Legendary)
Mercy models her Imp skin in Overwatch 2.
Imp (Legendary)
Mercy models her Winged Victory skin in Overwatch 2.
Winged Victory (Legendary)
Mercy models her Witch skin in Overwatch 2.
Witch (Legendary)
Mercy models her Sugar Plum Fairy skin in Overwatch 2.
Sugar Plum Fairy (Legendary)
Mercy models her Seolbim skin in Overwatch 2.
Seolbim (Legendary)
Mercy models her Zhuque skin in Overwatch 2.
Zhuque (Legendary)
Mercy models her Combat Medic Ziegler skin in Overwatch 2.
Combat Medic Zielger (Legendary)
Mercy models her Dragoon skin in Overwatch 2.
Dragoon (Legendary)
Mercy models her Mage skin in Overwatch 2.
Mage (Legendary)
Mercy models her Amber skin in Overwatch 2.
Amber (Epic)
Mercy models her Cobalt skin in Overwatch 2.
Cobalt (Epic)
Mercy models her Eidgenossin skin in Overwatch 2.
Eidgenossin (Epic)
Mercy models her Fortune skin in Overwatch 2.
Fortune (Epic)
Mercy models her Celestial skin in Overwatch 2.
Celestial (Rare)
Mercy models her Mist skin in Overwatch 2.
Mist (Rare)
Mercy models her Orchid skin in Overwatch 2.
Orchid (Rare)
Mercy models her Verdant skin in Overwatch 2.
Verdant (Rare)

Moira skins

Moira models her Overwatch 2 default skin.
New Overwatch 2 (Common)
Moira models her Overwatch 1 skin in Overwatch 2.
Overwatch 1 (Common)
Moira models her Minister skin in Overwatch 2.
Minister (Legendary)
Moira models her Oasis skin in Overwatch 2.
Oasis (Legendary)
Moira models her Glam skin in Overwatch 2.
Glam (Legendary)
Moira models her Moon skin in Overwatch 2.
Moon (Legendary)
Moira models her Banshee skin in Overwatch 2.
Banshee (Legendary)
Moira models her Ice Empress skin in Overwatch 2.
Ice Empress (Legendary)
Moira models her Mask Dancer skin in Overwatch 2.
Mask Dancer (Legendary)
Moira models her Blackwatch skin in Overwatch 2.
Blackwatch (Legendary)
Moira models her Scientist skin in Overwatch 2.
Scientist (Legendary)
Moira models her Venus skin in Overwatch 2.
Venus (Legendary)
Moira models her Ornate skin in Overwatch 2.
Ornate (Epic)
Moira models her Pale skin in Overwatch 2.
Pale (Epic)
Moira models her Éireannach skin in Overwatch 2.
Éireannach (Epic)
Moira models her Fiery skin in Overwatch 2.
Fiery (Rare)
Moira models her Royal skin in Overwatch 2.
Royal (Rare)
Moira models her Selkie skin in Overwatch 2.
Selkie (Rare)
Moira models her Whiskey skin in Overwatch 2.
Whiskey (Rare)

Orisa skins

Orisa models her default Overwatch 2 skin.
New Overwatch 2 (Common)
Orisa models her Overwatch 1 skin in Overwatch 2.
Overwatch 1 (Common)
Orisa models her Immortal skin in Overwatch 2.
Immortal (Legendary)
Orisa models her Dynastinae skin in Overwatch 2.
Dynastinae (Legendary)
Orisa models her Megasoma skin in Overwatch 2.
Megasoma (Legendary)
Orisa models her Carbon Fiber skin in Overwatch 2.
Carbon Fiber (Legendary)
Orisa models her Protector skin in Overwatch 2.
Protector (Legendary)
Orisa models her Referee skin in Overwatch 2.
Referee (Legendary)
Orisa models her Demon skin in Overwatch 2.
Demon (Legendary)
Orisa models her Reindeer skin in Overwatch 2.
Reindeer (Legendary)
Orisa models her Bull Demon skin in Overwatch 2.
Bull Demon (Legendary)
Orisa models her Null Sector skin in Overwatch 2.
Null Sector (Legendary)
Orisa models her Forest Spirit skin in Overwatch 2.
Forest Spirit (Legendary)
Orisa models her Camouflage skin in Overwatch 2.
Camouflage (Epic)
Orisa models her OR15 skin in Overwatch 2.
OR15 (Epic)
Orisa models her Sanye skin in Overwatch 2.
Sanye (Epic)
Orisa models her Dawn skin in Overwatch 2.
Dawn (Rare)
Orisa models her Plains skin in Overwatch 2.
Plains (Rare)
Orisa models her Sunrise skin in Overwatch 2.
Sunrise (Rare)
Orisa models her Twilight skin in Overwatch 2.
Twilight (Rare)

Pharah skins

Pharah models her default Overwatch 2 skin.
New Overwatch 2 (Common)
Pharah models her Sky Centurion skin in Overwatch 2.
New Sky Centurion (Legendary)
Pharah models her Overwatch 1 skin in Overwatch 2.
Overwatch 1 (Common)
Pharah models her Asp skin in Overwatch 2.
Asp (Legendary)
Pharah models her Mechaqueen skin in Overwatch 2.
Mechaqueen (Legendary)
Pharah models her Raptorion skin in Overwatch 2.
Raptorion (Legendary)
Pharah models her Raindancer skin in Overwatch 2.
Raindancer (Legendary)
Pharah models her Thunderbird skin in Overwatch 2.
Thunderbird (Legendary)
Pharah models her Lifeguard skin in Overwatch 2.
Lifeguard (Legendary)
Pharah models her Enchanted Armor skin in Overwatch 2.
Enchanted Armor (Legendary)
Pharah models her Qinglong skin in Overwatch 2.
Qinglong (Legendary)
Pharah models her Aviator skin in Overwatch 2.
Aviator (Legendary)
Pharah models her Bedouin skin in Overwatch 2.
Bedouin (Legendary)
Pharah models her Mechatron skin in Overwatch 2.
Mechatron (Legendary)
Pharah models her Orbital skin in Overwatch 2.
Orbital (Legendary)
Pharah models her Security Chief skin in Overwatch 2.
Security Chief (Legendary)
Pharah models her Anubis skin in Overwatch 2.
Anubus (Epic)
Pharah models her Jackal skin in Overwatch 2.
Jackal (Epic)
Pharah models her Possessed skin in Overwatch 2.
Possessed (Epic)
Pharah models her Frostbite skin in Overwatch 2.
Frostbite (Epic)
Pharah models her Carbon Fiber skin in Overwatch 2.
Carbon Fiber (Epic)
Pharah models her Amethyst skin in Overwatch 2.
Amethyst (Rare)
Pharah models her Copper skin in Overwatch 2.
Copper (Rare)
Pharah models her Emerald skin in Overwatch 2.
Emerald (Rare)
Pharah models her Titanium skin in Overwatch 2.
Titanium (Rare)

Reaper skins

Reaper models his default Overwatch 2 skin.
New Overwatch 2 (Common)
Reaper models his Overwatch 1 skin in Overwatch 2.
Overwatch 1 (Common)
Reaper models his Nevermore skin in Overwatch 2.
Nevermore (Legendary)
Reaper models his Plague Doctor skin in Overwatch 2.
Plague Doctor (Legendary)
Reaper models his El Blanco skin in Overwatch 2.
El Blanco (Legendary)
Reaper models his Mariachi skin in Overwatch 2.
Mariachi (Legendary)
Reaper models his Biker skin in Overwatch 2.
Biker (Legendary)
Reaper models his Dracula skin in Overwatch 2.
Dracula (Legendary)
Reaper models his Pumpkin skin in Overwatch 2.
Pumpkin (Legendary)
Reaper models his Rat King skin in Overwatch 2.
Rat King (Legendary)
Reaper models his Lü Bu skin in Overwatch 2.
Lü Bu (Legendary)
Reaper models his Soldier: 24 skin in Overwatch 2.
Soldier: 24 (Legendary)
Reaper models his Evermore skin in Overwatch 2.
Evermore (Legendary)
Reaper models his Masquerade skin in Overwatch 2.
Masquerade (Legendary)
Reaper models his Blackwatch Reyes skin in Overwatch 2.
Blackwatch Reyes (Legendary)
Reaper models his Desert skin in Overwatch 2.
Desert (Epic)
Reaper models his Hellfire skin in Overwatch 2.
Hellfire (Epic)
Reaper models his Wight skin in Overwatch 2.
Wight (Epic)
Reaper models his Shiver skin in Overwatch 2.
Shiver (Epic)
Reaper models his Blood skin in Overwatch 2.
Blood (Rare)
Reaper models his Midnight skin in Overwatch 2.
Midnight (Rare)
Reaper models his Moss skin in Overwatch 2.
Moss (Rare)
Reaper models his Royal skin in Overwatch 2.
Royal (Rare)

Reinhardt skins

Reinhardt models his default Overwatch 2 skin.
New Overwatch 2 (Common)
Reinhardt models his Overwatch 1 skin in Overwatch 2.
Overwatch 1 (Common)
Reinhardt models his Crusader skin in Overwatch 2.
Crusader (Legendary)
Reinhardt models his Blackhardt skin in Overwatch 2.
Blackhardt (Legendary)
Reinhardt models his Bloodhardt skin in Overwatch 2.
Bloodhardt (Legendary)
Reinhardt models his Lionhardt skin in Overwatch 2.
Lionhardt (Legendary)
Reinhardt models his Stonehardt skin in Overwatch 2.
Stonehardt (Legendary)
Reinhardt models his Balderich skin in Overwatch 2.
Balderich (Legendary)
Reinhardt models his Griefhardt skin in Overwatch 2.
Griefhardt (Legendary)
Reinhardt models his Gridironhardt skin in Overwatch 2.
Gridironhardt (Legendary)
Reinhardt models his Draugr skin in Overwatch 2.
Draugr (Legendary)
Reinhardt models his Conductor skin in Overwatch 2.
Conductor (Legendary)
Reinhardt models his Guan Yu skin in Overwatch 2.
Guan Yu (Legendary)
Reinhardt models his Wujing skin in Overwatch 2.
Wujing (Legendary)
Reinhardt models his Steelhardt skin in Overwatch 2.
Steelhardt (Legendary)
Reinhardt models his Bundeswehr skin in Overwatch 2.
Bundeswehr (Epic)
Reinhardt models his Paragon skin in Overwatch 2.
Paragon (Epic)
Reinhardt models his Coldhardt skin in Overwatch 2.
Coldhardt (Epic)
Reinhardt models his Festive skin in Overwatch 2.
Festive (Epic)
Reinhardt models his Lieutenant Wilhelm skin in Overwatch 2.
Lieutenant Wilhelm (Epic)
Reinhardt models his Brass skin in Overwatch 2.
Brass (Rare)
Reinhardt models his Cobalt skin in Overwatch 2.
Cobalt (Rare)
Reinhardt models his Copper skin in Overwatch 2.
Copper (Rare)
Reinhardt models his Viridian skin in Overwatch 2.
Viridian (Rare)

Roadhog skins

Roadhog models his default Overwatch 2 skin.
New Overwatch 2 (Common)
Roadhog models his Overwatch 1 skin in Overwatch 2.
Overwatch 1 (Common)
Roadhog models his Butcher skin in Overwatch 2.
Butcher (Legendary)
Roadhog models his Islander skin in Overwatch 2.
Islander (Legendary)
Roadhog models his Toa skin in Overwatch 2.
Toa (Legendary)
Roadhog models his Mako skin in Overwatch 2.
Mako (Legendary)
Roadhog models his Sharkbait skin in Overwatch 2.
Sharkbait (Legendary)
Roadhog models his Lacrosse skin in Overwatch 2.
Lacrosse (Legendary)
Roadhog models his Junkenstein's Monster skin in Overwatch 2.
Junkenstein's Monster (Legendary)
Roadhog models his Ice Fisherman skin in Overwatch 2.
Ice Fisherman (Legendary)
Roadhog models his Bajie skin in Overwatch 2.
Bajie (Legendary)
Roadhog models his Militia skin in Overwatch 2.
Militia (Legendary)
Roadhog models his Noxious skin in Overwatch 2.
Noxious (Legendary)
Roadhog models his Toxic skin in Overwatch 2.
Toxic (Legendary)
Roadhog models his Pigpen skin in Overwatch 2.
Pigpen (Epic)
Roadhog models his Stitched skin in Overwatch 2.
Stitched (Epic)
Roadhog models his Rudolph skin in Overwatch 2.
Rudolph (Epic)
Roadhog models his Kiwi skin in Overwatch 2.
Kiwi (Rare)
Roadhog models his Mud skin in Overwatch 2.
Mud (Rare)
Roadhog models his Sand skin in Overwatch 2.
Sand (Rare)
Roadhog models his Thistle skin in Overwatch 2.
Thistle (Rare)

Sigma skins

Sigma models his default Overwatch 2 skin.
New Overwatch 2 (Common)
Sigma models his Overwatch 1 skin in Overwatch 2.
Overwatch 1 (Common)
Sigma models his Asylum skin in Overwatch 2.
Asylum (Legendary)
Sigma models his Subject Sigma skin in Overwatch 2.
Subject Sigma (Legendary)
Sigma models his Oracle skin in Overwatch 2.
Oracle (Legendary)
Sigma models his Prophet skin in Overwatch 2.
Prophet (Legendary)
Sigma models his Scuba skin in Overwatch 2.
Scuba (Legendary)
Sigma models his Flying Dutchman skin in Overwatch 2.
Flying Dutchman (Legendary)
Sigma models his Rime skin in Overwatch 2.
Rime (Legendary)
Sigma models his Dr. de Kuiper skin in Overwatch 2.
Dr. de Kuiper (Epic)
Sigma models his Talon skin in Overwatch 2.
Talon (Epic)
Sigma models his Blau skin in Overwatch 2.
Blau (Rare)
Sigma models his Groen skin in Overwatch 2.
Groen (Rare)
Sigma models his Oranje skin in Overwatch 2.
Oranje (Rare)
Sigma models his Roze skin in Overwatch 2.
Roze (Rare)

Sojourn skins

Sojourn models her default Overwatch 2 skin.
New Overwatch 2 (Common)
Sojourn models her Troop Commander skin in Overwatch 2.
New Troop Commander (Legendary)
Sojourn models her Captain Chase skin in Overwatch 2.
New Captain Chase (Legendary)
Sojourn models her Commando skin in Overwatch 2.
New Commando (Legendary)
Sojourn models her Cyber Detective skin in Overwatch 2.
New Cyber Detective (Legendary)
Sojourn models her Runner skin in Overwatch 2.
New Runner (Epic)
Sojourn models her Borealis skin in Overwatch 2.
New Borealis (Rare)
Sojourn models her Prairie skin in Overwatch 2.
New Prairie (Rare)
Sojourn models her Tundra skin in Overwatch 2.
New Tundra (Rare)
Sojourn models her Woodland skin in Overwatch 2.
New Woodland (Rare)

Soldier: 76 skins

Soldier: 76 models his Overwatch 2 default skin.
New Overwatch 2 (Common)
Soldier: 76 models his Space Raider skin in Overwatch 2.
New Space Raider (Legendary)
Soldier: 76 models his Overwatch 1 skin in Overwatch 2.
Overwatch 1 (Common)
Soldier: 76 models his Commando: 76 skin in Overwatch 2.
Commando: 76 (Legendary)
Soldier: 76 models his Night Ops: 76 skin in Overwatch 2.
Night Ops: 76 (Legendary)
Soldier: 76 models his Daredevil: 76 skin in Overwatch 2.
Daredevil: 76 (Legendary)
Soldier: 76 models his Stunt Rider: 76 skin in Overwatch 2.
Stunt Rider: 76 (Legendary)
Soldier: 76 models his Grillmaster: 76 skin in Overwatch 2.
Grillmaster: 76 (Legendary)
Soldier: 76 models his Slasher: 76 skin in Overwatch 2.
Slasher: 76 (Legendary)
Soldier: 76 models his Alpine: 76 skin in Overwatch 2.
Alpine: 76 (Legendary)
Soldier: 76 models his Formal: 76 skin in Overwatch 2.
Formal: 76 (Legendary)
Soldier: 76 models his Soldier: 1776 skin in Overwatch 2.
Soldier: 1776 (Legendary)
Soldier: 76 models his Cyborg: 76 skin in Overwatch 2.
Cyborg: 76 (Legendary)
Soldier: 76 models his Proteus: 76 skin in Overwatch 2.
Proteus: 76 (Legendary)
Soldier: 76 models his Strike Commander Morrison skin in Overwatch 2.
Strike Commander Morrison (Legendary)
Soldier: 76 models his Bone skin in Overwatch 2.
Bone (Epic)
Soldier: 76 models his Golden skin in Overwatch 2.
Golden (Epic)
Soldier: 76 models his Immortal skin in Overwatch 2.
Immortal (Epic)
Soldier: 76 models his Venom skin in Overwatch 2.
Venom (Epic)
Soldier: 76 models his Jet skin in Overwatch 2.
Jet (Rare)
Soldier: 76 models his Olive skin in Overwatch 2.
Olive (Rare)
Soldier: 76 models his Russet skin in Overwatch 2.
Russet (Rare)
Soldier: 76 models his Smoke skin in Overwatch 2.
Smoke (Rare)

Sombra skins

Sombra models her Overwatch 2 default skin.
New Overwatch 2 (Common)
Sombra models her Overwatch 1 skin in Overwatch 2.
Overwatch 1 (Common)
Sombra models her Azúcar skin in Overwatch 2.
Azúcar (Legendary)
Sombra models her Los Muertos skin in Overwatch 2.
Los Muertos (Legendary)
Sombra models her Augmented skin in Overwatch 2.
Augmented (Legendary)
Sombra models her Cyberspace skin in Overwatch 2.
Cyberspace (Legendary)
Sombra models her Tulum skin in Overwatch 2.
Tulum (Legendary)
Sombra models her Bride skin in Overwatch 2.
Bride (Legendary)
Sombra models her Rime skin in Overwatch 2.
Rime (Legendary)
Sombra models her Face Changer skin in Overwatch 2.
Face Changer (Legendary)
Sombra models her Talon skin in Overwatch 2.
Talon (Legendary)
Sombra models her Black Cat skin in Overwatch 2.
Black Cat (Legendary)
Sombra models her Neon Cat skin in Overwatch 2.
Neon Cat (Legendary)
Sombra models her Glitch skin in Overwatch 2.
Glitch (Epic)
Sombra models her Virus skin in Overwatch 2.
Virus (Epic)
Sombra models her Mexicana skin in Overwatch 2.
Mexicana (Epic)
Sombra models her Peppermint skin in Overwatch 2.
Peppermint (Epic)
Sombra models her Oro skin in Overwatch 2.
Oro (Epic)
Sombra models her Cidro skin in Overwatch 2.
Cidro (Rare)
Sombra models her Incendio skin in Overwatch 2.
Incendio (Rare)
Sombra models her Mar skin in Overwatch 2.
Mar (Rare)
Sombra models her Noche skin in Overwatch 2.
Noche (Rare)

Symmetra skins

Symmetra models her default Overwatch 2 skin.
New Overwatch 2 (Common)
Symmetra models her Overwatch 1 skin in Overwatch 2.
Overwatch 1 (Common)
Symmetra models her Architech skin in Overwatch 2.
Architech (Legendary)
Symmetra models her Vishkar skin in Overwatch 2.
Vishkar (Legendary)
Symmetra models her Devi skin in Overwatch 2.
Devi (Legendary)
Symmetra models her Goddess skin in Overwatch 2.
Goddess (Legendary)
Symmetra models her Mermaid skin in Overwatch 2.
Mermaid (Legendary)
Symmetra models her Dragon skin in Overwatch 2.
Dragon (Legendary)
Symmetra models her Figure Skater skin in Overwatch 2.
Figure Skater (Legendary)
Symmetra models her Magician skin in Overwatch 2.
Magician (Legendary)
Symmetra models her Oasis skin in Overwatch 2.
Oasis (Legendary)
Symmetra models her Peacock skin in Overwatch 2.
Peacock (Epic)
Symmetra models her Regal skin in Overwatch 2.
Regal (Epic)
Symmetra models her Utopaea skin in Overwatch 2.
Utopaea (Epic)
Symmetra models her Vampire skin in Overwatch 2.
Vampire (Epic)
Symmetra models her Qipao skin in Overwatch 2.
Qipoa (Epic)
Symmetra models her Cardamom skin in Overwatch 2.
Cardamom (Rare)
Symmetra models her Hyacinth skin in Overwatch 2.
Hyacinth (Rare)
Symmetra models her Saffron skin in Overwatch 2.
Saffron (Rare)
Symmetra models her Technomancer skin in Overwatch 2.
Technomancer (Rare)

Torbjörn skins

Torbjörn models his default Overwatch 2 skin.
New Overwatch 2 (Common)
Torbjörn models his Overwatch 1 skin in Overwatch 2.
Overwatch 1 (Common)
Torbjörn models his Magni skin in Overwatch 2.
Magni (Legendary)
Torbjörn models his Chopper skin in Overwatch 2.
Chopper (Legendary)
Torbjörn models his Deadlock skin in Overwatch 2.
Deadlock (Legendary)
Torbjörn models his Barbarossa skin in Overwatch 2.
Barbarossa (Legendary)
Torbjörn models his Blackbeard skin in Overwatch 2.
Blackbeard (Legendary)
Torbjörn models his Surf 'n' Splash skin in Overwatch 2.
Surf 'n' Splash (Legendary)
Torbjörn models his Viking skin in Overwatch 2.
Viking (Legendary)
Torbjörn models his Lumberjack skin in Overwatch 2.
Lumberjack (Legendary)
Torbjörn models his Santaclad skin in Overwatch 2.
Santaclad (Legendary)
Torbjörn models his Zhang Fei skin in Overwatch 2.
Zhang Fei (Legendary)
Torbjörn models his Chief Engineer Lindholm skin in Overwatch 2.
Chief Engineer Lindholm (Legendary)
Torbjörn models his Ironclad skin in Overwatch 2.
Ironclad (Legendary)
Torbjörn models his Cybjörn skin in Overwatch 2.
Cybjörn (Legendary)
Torbjörn models his Cathode skin in Overwatch 2.
Cathode (Epic)
Torbjörn models his Woodclad skin in Overwatch 2.
Woodclad (Epic)
Torbjörn models his Tre Kronor skin in Overwatch 2.
Tre Kronor (Epic)
Torbjörn models his Blå skin in Overwatch 2.
Blå (Rare)
Torbjörn models his Citron skin in Overwatch 2.
Citron (Rare)
Torbjörn models his Grön skin in Overwatch 2.
Grön (Rare)
Torbjörn models his Plommon skin in Overwatch 2.
Plommon (Rare)

Tracer skins

Tracer models her Overwatch 2 default skin.
New Overwatch 2 (Common)
Tracer models her Overwatch 1 skin in Overwatch 2.
Overwatch 1 (Common)
Tracer models her Punk skin in Overwatch 2.
Punk (Legendary)
Tracer models her Ultraviolet skin in Overwatch 2.
Ultraviolet (Legendary)
Tracer models her Mach T skin in Overwatch 2.
Mach T (Legendary)
Tracer models her T. Racer skin in Overwatch 2.
T. Racer (Legendary)
Tracer models her Sprinter skin in Overwatch 2.
Sprinter (Legendary)
Tracer models her Track and Field skin in Overwatch 2.
Track and Field (Legendary)
Tracer models her Will-o'-Wisp skin in Overwatch 2.
Will-o'-Wisp (Legendary)
Tracer models her Jingle skin in Overwatch 2.
Jingle (Legendary)
Tracer models her Hong Gildong skin in Overwatch 2.
Hong Gildong (Legendary)
Tracer models her Nezha skin in Overwatch 2.
Nezha (Legendary)
Tracer models her Cadet Oxton skin in Overwatch 2.
Cadet Oxton (Legendary)
Tracer models her Cavalry skin in Overwatch 2.
Cavalry (Legendary)
Tracer models her Graffiti skin in Overwatch 2.
Graffiti (Legendary)
Tracer models her Tagged skin in Overwatch 2.
Tagged (Legendary)
Tracer models her Slipstream skin in Overwatch 2.
Slipstream (Legendary)
Tracer models her Posh skin in Overwatch 2.
Posh (Epic)
Tracer models her Sporty skin in Overwatch 2.
Sporty (Epic)
Tracer models her Rose skin in Overwatch 2.
Rose (Epic)
Tracer models her Lightning skin in Overwatch 2.
Lightning (Epic)
Tracer models her Electric Purple skin in Overwatch 2.
Electric Purple (Rare)
Tracer models her Hot Pink skin in Overwatch 2.
Hot Pink (Rare)
Tracer models her Neon Green skin in Overwatch 2.
Neon Green (Rare)
Tracer models her Royal Blue skin in Overwatch 2.
Royal Blue (Rare)

Widowmaker skins

Widowmaker models her Overwatch 2 default skin.
New Overwatch 2 (Common)
Widowmaker models her Overwatch 1 skin in Overwatch 2.
Overwatch 1 (Common)
Widowmaker models her Odette skin in Overwatch 2.
Odette (Legendary)
Widowmaker models her Odile skin in Overwatch 2.
Odile (Legendary)
Widowmaker models her Comtesse skin in Overwatch 2.
Comtesse (Legendary)
Widowmaker models her Huntress skin in Overwatch 2.
Huntress (Legendary)
Widowmaker models her Nova skin in Overwatch 2.
Nova (Legendary)
Widowmaker models her Côte d'Azur skin in Overwatch 2.
Côte d'Azur (Legendary)
Widowmaker models her Scorpion skin in Overwatch 2.
Scorpion (Legendary)
Widowmaker models her Biathlon skin in Overwatch 2.
Biathlon (Legendary)
Widowmaker models her Black Lily skin in Overwatch 2.
Black Lily (Legendary)
Widowmaker models her Pale Serpent skin in Overwatch 2.
Pale Serpent (Legendary)
Widowmaker models her Mousquetaire skin in Overwatch 2.
Mousquetaire (Legendary)
Widowmaker models her Talon skin in Overwatch 2.
Talon (Legendary)
Widowmaker models her Patina skin in Overwatch 2.
Patina (Epic)
Widowmaker models her Winter skin in Overwatch 2.
Winter (Epic)
Widowmaker models her Tricolore skin in Overwatch 2.
Tricolore (Epic)
Widowmaker models her Spider skin in Overwatch 2.
Spider (Epic)
Widowmaker models her Electric skin in Overwatch 2.
Electric (Epic)
Widowmaker models her Ciel skin in Overwatch 2.
Ciel (Rare)
Widowmaker models her Nuit skin in Overwatch 2.
Nuit (Rare)
Widowmaker models her Rose skin in Overwatch 2.
Rose (Rare)
Widowmaker models her Vert skin in Overwatch 2.
Vert (Rare)

Winston skins

Winston models his Overwatch 2 default skin.
New Overwatch 2 (Common)
Winston models his Tactical skin in Overwatch 2.
New Tactical (Epic)
Winston models his Overwatch 1 skin in Overwatch 2.
Overwatch 1 (Common)
Winston models his Frogston skin in Overwatch 2.
Frogston (Legendary)
Winston models his Undersea skin in Overwatch 2.
Undersea (Legendary)
Winston models his Explorer skin in Overwatch 2.
Explorer (Legendary)
Winston models his Safari skin in Overwatch 2.
Safari (Legendary)
Winston models his Catcher skin in Overwatch 2.
Catcher (Legendary)
Winston models his Werewolf skin in Overwatch 2.
Werewolf (Legendary)
Winston models his Yeti skin in Overwatch 2.
Yeti (Legendary)
Winston models his Wukong skin in Overwatch 2.
Wukong (Legendary)
Winston models his Specimen 28 skin in Overwatch 2.
Specimen 28 (Legendary)
Winston models his Gargoyle skin in Overwatch 2.
Gargoyle (Legendary)
Winston models his Desert skin in Overwatch 2.
Desert (Epic)
Winston models his Horizon skin in Overwatch 2.
Horizon (Epic)
Winston models his Atmosphere skin in Overwatch 2.
Atmosphere (Rare)
Winston models his Banana skin in Overwatch 2.
Banana (Rare)
Winston models his Forest skin in Overwatch 2.
Forest (Rare)
Winston models his Red Planet skin in Overwatch 2.
Red Planet (Rare)

Wrecking Ball skins

Wrecking Ball models his Overwatch 2 default skin.
New Overwatch 2 (Common)
Wrecking Ball models his Overwatch 1 skin in Overwatch 2.
Overwatch 1 (Common)
Wrecking Ball models his Horizon skin in Overwatch 2.
Horizon (Legendary)
Wrecking Ball models his Lunar skin in Overwatch 2.
Lunar (Legendary)
Wrecking Ball models his Junker skin in Overwatch 2.
Junker (Legendary)
Wrecking Ball models his Mayham skin in Overwatch 2.
Mayham (Legendary)
Wrecking Ball models his Lúcioball skin in Overwatch 2.
Lúcioball (Legendary)
Wrecking Ball models his Jack-o'-Lantern skin in Overwatch 2.
Jack-o'-Lantern (Legendary)
Wrecking Ball models his Snowman skin in Overwatch 2.
Snowman (Legendary)
Wrecking Ball models his Submarine skin in Overwatch 2.
Submarine (Legendary)
Wrecking Ball models his Biohazard skin in Overwatch 2.
Biohazard (Epic)
Wrecking Ball models his Wooden Ball skin in Overwatch 2.
Wooden Ball (Epic)
Wrecking Ball models his High Roller skin in Overwatch 2.
High Roller (Epic)
Wrecking Ball models his Chloride skin in Overwatch 2.
Chloride (Rare)
Wrecking Ball models his Lithium skin in Overwatch 2.
Lithium (Rare)
Wrecking Ball models his Potassium skin in Overwatch 2.
Potassium (Rare)
Wrecking Ball models his Smoke skin in Overwatch 2.
Smoke (Rare)

Zarya skins

Zarya models her Overwatch 2 default skin.
New Overwatch 2 (Common)
Zarya models her Overwatch 1 skin in Overwatch 2.
Overwatch 1 (Common)
Zarya models her Barbarian skin in Overwatch 2.
Barbarian (Legendary)
Zarya models her Arctic skin in Overwatch 2.
Arctic (Legendary)
Zarya models her Siberian Front skin in Overwatch 2.
Siberian Front (Legendary)
Zarya models her Cybergoth skin in Overwatch 2.
Cybergoth (Legendary)
Zarya models her Industrial skin in Overwatch 2.
Industrial (Legendary)
Zarya models her Champion skin in Overwatch 2.
Champion (Legendary)
Zarya models her Weightlifter skin in Overwatch 2.
Weightlifter (Legendary)
Zarya models her Totally 80's skin in Overwatch 2.
Totally '80s (Legendary)
Zarya models her Snowboarder skin in Overwatch 2.
Snowboarder (Legendary)
Zarya models her Xuanwu skin in Overwatch 2.
Xuanwu (Legendary)
Zarya models her Polyanitsa skin in Overwatch 2.
Polyanitsa (Legendary)
Zarya models her Workout skin in Overwatch 2.
Workout (Legendary)
Zarya models her Cyberian skin in Overwatch 2.
Cyberian (Legendary)
Zarya models her Dawn skin in Overwatch 2.
Dawn (Epic)
Zarya models her Midnight skin in Overwatch 2.
Midnight (Epic)
Zarya models her Frosted skin in Overwatch 2.
Frosted (Epic)
Zarya models her Racer skin in Overwatch 2.
Racer (Epic)
Zarya models her Brick skin in Overwatch 2.
Brick (Rare)
Goldenrod (Rare)
Zarya models her Taiga skin in Overwatch 2.
Taiga (Rare)
Zarya models her Violet skin in Overwatch 2.
Violet (Rare)

Zenyatta skins

Zenyatta models his Overwatch 2 default skin.
New Overwatch 2 (Common)
Zenyatta models his Overwatch 1 skin in Overwatch 2.
Overwatch 1 (Common)
Zenyatta models his Djinnyatta skin in Overwatch 2.
Djinnyatta (Legendary)
Zenyatta models his Ifrit skin in Overwatch 2.
Ifrit (Legendary)
Zenyatta models his Ra skin in Overwatch 2.
Ra (Legendary)
Zenyatta models his Sunyatta skin in Overwatch 2.
Sunyatta (Legendary)
Zenyatta models his Fastball skin in Overwatch 2.
Fastball (Legendary)
Zenyatta models his Cultist skin in Overwatch 2.
Cultist (Legendary)
Zenyatta models his Nutcracker skin in Overwatch 2.
Nutcracker (Legendary)
Zenyatta models his Toybot skin in Overwatch 2.
Toybot (Legendary)
Zenyatta models his Sanzang skin in Overwatch 2.
Sanzang (Legendary)
Zenyatta models his Zhuge Liang skin in Overwatch 2.
Zhuge Liang (Legendary)
Zenyatta models his Huitzilopochtli skin in Overwatch 2.
Huitzilopochtli (Legendary)
Zenyatta models his Zealot skin in Overwatch 2.
Zealot (Legendary)
Zenyatta models his Ascendant skin in Overwatch 2.
Ascendant (Epic)
Zenyatta models his Carbon Fiber skin in Overwatch 2.
Carbon Fiber (Epic)
Zenyatta models his Harmonious skin in Overwatch 2.
Harmonious (Epic)
Zenyatta models his Skullyatta skin in Overwatch 2.
Skullyatta (Epic)
Zenyatta models his Air skin in Overwatch 2.
Air (Rare)
Zenyatta models his Earth skin in Overwatch 2.
Earth (Rare)
Zenyatta models his Leaf skin in Overwatch 2.
Leaf (Rare)
Zenyatta models his Water skin in Overwatch 2.
Water (Rare)

How to get skins in Overwatch 2

Battle Pass

Most new Legendary and Epic skins for returning characters are presently available to unlock via the Season 1 battle pass, as well as selected Legendary and Epic skins for the three new characters. It seems like most of these will be coming to the in-game store in the future as well, although whether Mythic skins will be buyable at a later date is less clear.

Here are the new Overwatch 2 skins included in the Battle Pass:

  • Tier 1: EDM (Legendary) skin for D.Va (Premium only)
  • Tier 10: Tactical (Epic) skin for Winston
  • Tier 20: Hinotori (Legendary) skin for Kiriko (Premium only)
  • Tier 30: Commando (Legendary) skin for Sojourn (Premium only)
  • Tier 40: Beast Hunter (Epic) skin for Junker Queen (Premium only)
  • Tier 50: Miko (Legendary) skin for Mercy (Premium only)
  • Tier 60: Sky Centurion (Legendary) skin for Pharah (Premium only)
  • Tier 70: Forest Ranger (Epic) skin for Cassidy
  • Tier 80: Cyber Demon (Mythic) skin for Genji (Premium only)

Purchase from the in-game store

The returning skins from Overwatch 1, which make up the majority of skins in Overwatch 2, are obtainable through the in-game store if you don't already have them unlocked. The store has a regularly rotating stock and follows a simple pricing model:

  • Common: Skins unlocked by default
  • Rare: Skins cost 300 coins each
  • Epic: Skins cost 1,000 coins each
  • Legendary: Skins cost 1,900 coins each
  • Mythic: Skins are not available for purchase and can currently only be unlocked via Battle Pass

One brand new skin — Kìnìún for Doomfist — is also available from the store, currently as part of the Season One Starter Pack.

Special Editions

Owners who purchased special editions of the original Overwatch or Overwatch 2 have access to some exclusive skins:

  • Overwatch: Origins, Overwatch: Game of the Year, Overwatch Legendary: Blackwatch Reyes skin for Reaper, Strike Commander Morrison skin for Soldier: 76
  • Overwatch 2: Watchpoint Pack: Space Raider skin for Soldier: 76

Automatic unlocks

With the exception of Echo, every new and returning character in Overwatch 2 has a new default skin for the new game, which is unlocked automatically. Echo is the only hero not to have received any new skins in Overwatch 2 at launch.

The pair of Contenders skins for Genji were historically available as Twitch drops, part of the larger Contenders series. These have been unlocked by default for Overwatch 2 players, even those who didn't take part in this Twitch event when it ran in 2020. Contenders skins for Mercy and Symmetra have not been carried over and gifted, although players who earned them at the time should be able to transfer them along with their other unlocked skins from Overwatch 1 (see above).

Now that you know how to get every hero in Overwatch 2 looking their best, why not find out who plays best with our Overwatch 2 tier list? And, since there's not much point in getting skins for a hero you don't have yet, be sure to check out our guide on how to unlock heroes in Overwatch 2 while you're here.

