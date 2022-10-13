How can you unlock every skin in Overwatch 2? There are 35 heroes to choose from in Overwatch 2, but if you're looking to stand out on the battlefield, then you're probably interested in unlocking some alternate skins for your favourite characters. There are about 700 of these skins to choose from in Overwatch 2 at launch, so no matter what your fashion preference, you're bound to find something that your main can wear that that suits your style.
On this page, we've put together an illustrated list of every skin for every hero in Overwatch 2. We've also included a step-by-step guide to transferring your Overwatch 1 skins into the sequel, and everything you need to know about unlocking new skins in Overwatch 2.
How to transfer skins from Overwatch to Overwatch 2
If you played Overwatch 1 on PC, then your skins will carry over automatically into Overwatch 2 thanks to using the same Battle.net account for both games.
However, if you played Overwatch 1 on console and are planning to hop over to PC for the sequel, you need to follow a few quick steps in order to access your unlocked skins:
Start up the original Overwatch on the console you used to play it on.
Scan the on-screen QR code using your mobile device.
Go to Battle.net and log in, or create an account if you haven't already done so.
Enter the code you scanned to connect your Battle.net account to your Overwatch 1 profile. You can only do this once, make extra sure you have the right Overwatch profile if you played on a shared console.
Restart Overwatch.
Confirm the merge when prompted.
All Overwatch 2 skins
Below we've listed every single skin for each of the 35 heroes in Overwatch 2. We've also marked the skins that were added with the release of Overwatch 2 with a "New" tag.
Skip ahead to a hero of your choice using the below contents list:
Bastion has been temporarily pulled from the game due to a major bug, meaning that he missed his fashion photo shoot for this guide. We'll update the page with his skins as soon as he's back.
Brigitte skins
Cassidy skins
D.Va skins
Doomfist skins
Echo skins
Genji skins
Hanzo skins
Junker Queen skins
Junkrat skins
Kiriko skins
Lúcio skins
Mei skins
Mercy skins
Moira skins
Orisa skins
Pharah skins
Reaper skins
Reinhardt skins
Roadhog skins
Sigma skins
Sojourn skins
Soldier: 76 skins
Sombra skins
Symmetra skins
Torbjörn skins
Tracer skins
Widowmaker skins
Winston skins
Wrecking Ball skins
Zarya skins
Zenyatta skins
How to get skins in Overwatch 2
Battle Pass
Most new Legendary and Epic skins for returning characters are presently available to unlock via the Season 1 battle pass, as well as selected Legendary and Epic skins for the three new characters. It seems like most of these will be coming to the in-game store in the future as well, although whether Mythic skins will be buyable at a later date is less clear.
Here are the new Overwatch 2 skins included in the Battle Pass:
Tier 1: EDM (Legendary) skin for D.Va (Premium only)
Tier 10: Tactical (Epic) skin for Winston
Tier 20: Hinotori (Legendary) skin for Kiriko (Premium only)
Tier 30: Commando (Legendary) skin for Sojourn (Premium only)
Tier 50: Miko (Legendary) skin for Mercy (Premium only)
Tier 60: Sky Centurion (Legendary) skin for Pharah (Premium only)
Tier 70: Forest Ranger (Epic) skin for Cassidy
Tier 80: Cyber Demon (Mythic) skin for Genji (Premium only)
Purchase from the in-game store
The returning skins from Overwatch 1, which make up the majority of skins in Overwatch 2, are obtainable through the in-game store if you don't already have them unlocked. The store has a regularly rotating stock and follows a simple pricing model:
Common: Skins unlocked by default
Rare: Skins cost 300 coins each
Epic: Skins cost 1,000 coins each
Legendary: Skins cost 1,900 coins each
Mythic: Skins are not available for purchase and can currently only be unlocked via Battle Pass
One brand new skin — Kìnìún for Doomfist — is also available from the store, currently as part of the Season One Starter Pack.
Special Editions
Owners who purchased special editions of the original Overwatch or Overwatch 2 have access to some exclusive skins:
Overwatch: Origins, Overwatch: Game of the Year, Overwatch Legendary: Blackwatch Reyes skin for Reaper, Strike Commander Morrison skin for Soldier: 76
Overwatch 2: Watchpoint Pack: Space Raider skin for Soldier: 76
Automatic unlocks
With the exception of Echo, every new and returning character in Overwatch 2 has a new default skin for the new game, which is unlocked automatically. Echo is the only hero not to have received any new skins in Overwatch 2 at launch.
The pair of Contenders skins for Genji were historically available as Twitch drops, part of the larger Contenders series. These have been unlocked by default for Overwatch 2 players, even those who didn't take part in this Twitch event when it ran in 2020. Contenders skins for Mercy and Symmetra have not been carried over and gifted, although players who earned them at the time should be able to transfer them along with their other unlocked skins from Overwatch 1 (see above).
