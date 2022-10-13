How can you unlock every skin in Overwatch 2? There are 35 heroes to choose from in Overwatch 2, but if you're looking to stand out on the battlefield, then you're probably interested in unlocking some alternate skins for your favourite characters. There are about 700 of these skins to choose from in Overwatch 2 at launch, so no matter what your fashion preference, you're bound to find something that your main can wear that that suits your style.

On this page, we've put together an illustrated list of every skin for every hero in Overwatch 2. We've also included a step-by-step guide to transferring your Overwatch 1 skins into the sequel, and everything you need to know about unlocking new skins in Overwatch 2.

How to transfer skins from Overwatch to Overwatch 2

If you played Overwatch 1 on PC, then your skins will carry over automatically into Overwatch 2 thanks to using the same Battle.net account for both games.

However, if you played Overwatch 1 on console and are planning to hop over to PC for the sequel, you need to follow a few quick steps in order to access your unlocked skins:

Start up the original Overwatch on the console you used to play it on.

Scan the on-screen QR code using your mobile device.

Go to Battle.net and log in, or create an account if you haven't already done so.

Enter the code you scanned to connect your Battle.net account to your Overwatch 1 profile. You can only do this once, make extra sure you have the right Overwatch profile if you played on a shared console.

Restart Overwatch.

Confirm the merge when prompted.

All Overwatch 2 skins

Below we've listed every single skin for each of the 35 heroes in Overwatch 2. We've also marked the skins that were added with the release of Overwatch 2 with a "New" tag.

Skip ahead to a hero of your choice using the below contents list:

Ana skins

New Overwatch 2 (Common) Overwatch 1 (Common) Wadjet (Legendary) Wasteland (Legendary) Captain Amari (Legendary) Horus (Legendary) Cabana (Legendary) Corsair (Legendary) Mummy (Legendary) Snow Owl (Legendary) Sniper (Legendary) Night Owl (Legendary) Merciful (Epic) Shrike (Epic) Ghoul (Epic) Tal (Epic) Citrine (Rare) Garnet (Rare) Peridot (Rare) Turquoise (Rare)

Ashe skins

New Overwatch 2 (Common) Overwatch 1 (Common) Gangster (Legendary) Mobster (Legendary) Jungle (Legendary) Safari (Legendary) Poolside (Legendary) Warlock (Legendary) Tiger Huntress (Legendary) Socialite (Legendary) Little Red (Legendary) Posh (Epic) Thorn (Epic) Winter (Epic) Merry Outlaw (Epic) Paintbrush (Rare) Sunflower (Rare) Tansy (Rare) Yucca (Rare)

Baptiste skins

New Overwatch 2 (Common) Overwatch 1 (Common) Desert Ops (Legendary) Spec Ops (Legendary) Buccaneer (Legendary) Pirate (Legendary) Tropical (Legendary) Snowboarder (Legendary) Talon (Legendary) Arctic Ops (Legendary) Funky (Legendary) Camouflage (Epic) Wasteland (Epic) Blue Steel (Epic) Ble (Rare) Vèt (Rare) Vyolèt (Rare) Wouj (Rare)

Bastion skins

Bastion has been temporarily pulled from the game due to a major bug, meaning that he missed his fashion photo shoot for this guide. We'll update the page with his skins as soon as he's back.

Brigitte skins

New Overwatch 2 (Common) Overwatch 1 (Common) Màni (Legendary) Sól (Legendary) Engineer (Legendary) Mechanic (Legendary) Feskarn (Legendary) Vampire Hunter (Legendary) Opera (Legendary) Riot Police (Legendary) Shieldmaiden (Legendary) Medic (Legendary) Carbon Fiber (Epic) Ironclad (Epic) Tre Kronor (Epic) General (Epic) Blå (Rare) Grön (Rare) Plommon (Rare) Röd (Rare)

Cassidy skins

New Overwatch 2 (Common) New Space Raider (Legendary) New Forest Ranger (Epic) Overwatch 1 (Common) Gambler (Legendary) Riverboard (Legendary) Mystery Man (Legendary) Vigilante (Legendary) Lifeguard (Legendary) Van Helsing (Legendary) Mountain Man (Legendary) Magistrate (Legendary) Blackwatch (Legendary) Deadlock (Legendary) Sherlock (Legendary) On The Range (Epic) Royal (Epic) White Hat (Epic) American (Epic) Undead (Epic) Scrooge (Epic) Ebony (Rare) Lake (Rare) Sage (Rare) Wheat (Rare)

D.Va skins

New Overwatch 2 (Common) New EDM (Legendary) Overwatch 1 (Common) Junker (Legendary) Scavenger (Legendary) B.Va (Legendary) Junebug (Legendary) Black Cat (Legendary) Officer (Legendary) Waveracer (Legendary) Shin-Ryeong (Legendary) Sleighing (Legendary) Palanquin (Legendary) Academy (Legendary) Cruiser (Legendary) Varsity (Legendary) White Cat (Legendary) Carbon Fiber (Epic) White Rabbit (Epic) Taegeukgi (Epic) Midnight (Epic) Blueberry (Rare) Lemon-Lime (Rare) Tangerine (Rare) Watermelon (Rare)

Doomfist skins

New Overwatch 2 (Common) New Kìnìún (Epic) Overwatch 1 (Common) Blackhand (Legendary) Caution (Legendary) Irin (Legendary) Avatar (Legendary) Spirit (Legendary) Karate (Legendary) Swamp Monster (Legendary) Jötunn (Legendary) Talon (Legendary) Formal (Legendary) Gladiator (Legendary) Leopard (Epic) Painted (Epic) Carbon Fiber (Epic) Daisy (Rare) Lake (Rare) Plains (Rare) Sunset (Rare)

Echo skins

Overwatch 1 (Common) Camo (Legendary) Stealth (Legendary) Butterfly (Legendary) Moth (Legendary) Surf's Up (Legendary) Vampire Bat (Legendary) Kkachi (Legendary) Carbon Fiber (Epic) Hot Rod (Epic) Durian (Rare) Marina (Rare) Papaya (Rare) Vanda (Rare)

Genji skins

New Overwatch 2 (Common) New Cyber Demon (Mythic) Overwatch 1 (Common) Contenders Away (Epic) Contenders Home (Epic) Sparrow (Legendary) Young Genji (Legendary) Bedouin (Legendary) Nomad (Legendary) Oni (Legendary) Kendoka (Legendary) Karasu-Tengu (Legendary) Ice Wraith (Legendary) Baihu (Legendary) Blackwatch (Legendary) Bushi (Legendary) Demon (Legendary) Genjiman (Legendary) Sentai (Legendary) Carbon Fiber (Epic) Chrome (Epic) Nihon (Epic) Azurite (Rare) Cinnabar (Rare) Malachite (Rare) Ochre (Rare)

Hanzo skins

New Overwatch 2 (Common) Overwatch 1 (Common) Kabuki (Legendary) Young Hanzo (Legendary) Young Master (Legendary) Lone Wolf (Legendary) Okami (Legendary) Wave (Legendary) Dai-Tengu (Legendary) Casual (Legendary) Huang Zhong (Legendary) Scion (Legendary) Cyberninja (Legendary) Cloud (Epic) Dragon (Epic) Demon (Epic) Azuki (Rare) Kinoko (Rare) Midori (Rare) Sora (Rare)

Junker Queen skins

New Overwatch 2 (Common) New Circuit Breaker (Legendary) New Wastelander (Legendary) New Punker Queen (Epic) New Beast Hunter (Epic) New Actinium (Rare) New Plutonium (Rare) New Radium (Rare) New Uranium (Rare)

Junkrat skins

New Overwatch 2 (Common) Overwatch 1 (Common) Fool (Legendary) Jester (Legendary) Hayseed (Legendary) Scarecrow (Legendary) Cricket (Legendary) Dr. Junkenstein (Legendary) Beachrat (Legendary) Krampus (Legendary) King Jamison (Legendary) Bilgerat (Legendary) Junkfood (Legendary) Caution (Epic) Jailbird (Epic) Toasted (Epic) Firework (Epic) Circus (Epic) Bleached (Rare) Drowned (Rare) Irradiated (Rare) Rusted (Rare)

Kiriko skins

New Overwatch 2 (Common) New Athleisure (Legendary) New Sukajan (Legendary) New Hinotori (Legendary) New Matsuri (Epic) New Ajisai (Rare) New Fuji (Rare) New Take (Rare) New Tanpopo (Rare)

Lúcio skins

New Overwatch 2 (Common) Overwatch 1 (Common) Capoeria (Legendary) Hippityhop (Legendary) Ribbit (Legendary) Breakaway (Legendary) Slapshot (Legendary) Seleção (Legendary) Striker (Legendary) Satyr (Legendary) Snow Fox (Legendary) Samul Nori (Legendary) Equalizer (Legendary) Jazzy (Legendary) Auditiva (Epic) Synaesthesia (Epic) Gorgon (Epic) Andes (Epic) Bitrate (Epic) Azul (Rare) Laranja (Rare) Roxo (Rare) Vermelho (Rare)

Mei skins

New Overwatch 2 (Common) Overwatch 1 (Common) Ecopoint: Antarctica (Legendary) Firefighter (Legendary) Rescue Mei (Legendary) Abominable (Legendary) Yeti Hunter (Legendary) Sprinkles (Legendary) Jiangshi (Legendary) Mei-rry (Legendary) Penguin (Legendary) Chang'e (Legendary) Luna (Legendary) Pajamei (Legendary) Beekeeper (Legendary) Honeydew (Legendary) Earthen (Epic) Snow Plum (Epic) Pumpkin (Epic) Chrysanthemum (Rare) Heliotrope (Rare) Jade (Rare) Persimmon (Rare)

Mercy skins

New Overwatch 2 (Common) New Miko (Legendary) Overwatch 1 (Common) Sigrún (Legendary) Valkyrie (Legendary) Devil (Legendary) Imp (Legendary) Winged Victory (Legendary) Witch (Legendary) Sugar Plum Fairy (Legendary) Seolbim (Legendary) Zhuque (Legendary) Combat Medic Zielger (Legendary) Dragoon (Legendary) Mage (Legendary) Amber (Epic) Cobalt (Epic) Eidgenossin (Epic) Fortune (Epic) Celestial (Rare) Mist (Rare) Orchid (Rare) Verdant (Rare)

Moira skins

New Overwatch 2 (Common) Overwatch 1 (Common) Minister (Legendary) Oasis (Legendary) Glam (Legendary) Moon (Legendary) Banshee (Legendary) Ice Empress (Legendary) Mask Dancer (Legendary) Blackwatch (Legendary) Scientist (Legendary) Venus (Legendary) Ornate (Epic) Pale (Epic) Éireannach (Epic) Fiery (Rare) Royal (Rare) Selkie (Rare) Whiskey (Rare)

Orisa skins

New Overwatch 2 (Common) Overwatch 1 (Common) Immortal (Legendary) Dynastinae (Legendary) Megasoma (Legendary) Carbon Fiber (Legendary) Protector (Legendary) Referee (Legendary) Demon (Legendary) Reindeer (Legendary) Bull Demon (Legendary) Null Sector (Legendary) Forest Spirit (Legendary) Camouflage (Epic) OR15 (Epic) Sanye (Epic) Dawn (Rare) Plains (Rare) Sunrise (Rare) Twilight (Rare)

Pharah skins

New Overwatch 2 (Common) New Sky Centurion (Legendary) Overwatch 1 (Common) Asp (Legendary) Mechaqueen (Legendary) Raptorion (Legendary) Raindancer (Legendary) Thunderbird (Legendary) Lifeguard (Legendary) Enchanted Armor (Legendary) Qinglong (Legendary) Aviator (Legendary) Bedouin (Legendary) Mechatron (Legendary) Orbital (Legendary) Security Chief (Legendary) Anubus (Epic) Jackal (Epic) Possessed (Epic) Frostbite (Epic) Carbon Fiber (Epic) Amethyst (Rare) Copper (Rare) Emerald (Rare) Titanium (Rare)

Reaper skins

New Overwatch 2 (Common) Overwatch 1 (Common) Nevermore (Legendary) Plague Doctor (Legendary) El Blanco (Legendary) Mariachi (Legendary) Biker (Legendary) Dracula (Legendary) Pumpkin (Legendary) Rat King (Legendary) Lü Bu (Legendary) Soldier: 24 (Legendary) Evermore (Legendary) Masquerade (Legendary) Blackwatch Reyes (Legendary) Desert (Epic) Hellfire (Epic) Wight (Epic) Shiver (Epic) Blood (Rare) Midnight (Rare) Moss (Rare) Royal (Rare)

Reinhardt skins

New Overwatch 2 (Common) Overwatch 1 (Common) Crusader (Legendary) Blackhardt (Legendary) Bloodhardt (Legendary) Lionhardt (Legendary) Stonehardt (Legendary) Balderich (Legendary) Griefhardt (Legendary) Gridironhardt (Legendary) Draugr (Legendary) Conductor (Legendary) Guan Yu (Legendary) Wujing (Legendary) Steelhardt (Legendary) Bundeswehr (Epic) Paragon (Epic) Coldhardt (Epic) Festive (Epic) Lieutenant Wilhelm (Epic) Brass (Rare) Cobalt (Rare) Copper (Rare) Viridian (Rare)

Roadhog skins

New Overwatch 2 (Common) Overwatch 1 (Common) Butcher (Legendary) Islander (Legendary) Toa (Legendary) Mako (Legendary) Sharkbait (Legendary) Lacrosse (Legendary) Junkenstein's Monster (Legendary) Ice Fisherman (Legendary) Bajie (Legendary) Militia (Legendary) Noxious (Legendary) Toxic (Legendary) Pigpen (Epic) Stitched (Epic) Rudolph (Epic) Kiwi (Rare) Mud (Rare) Sand (Rare) Thistle (Rare)

Sigma skins

New Overwatch 2 (Common) Overwatch 1 (Common) Asylum (Legendary) Subject Sigma (Legendary) Oracle (Legendary) Prophet (Legendary) Scuba (Legendary) Flying Dutchman (Legendary) Rime (Legendary) Dr. de Kuiper (Epic) Talon (Epic) Blau (Rare) Groen (Rare) Oranje (Rare) Roze (Rare)

Sojourn skins

New Overwatch 2 (Common) New Troop Commander (Legendary) New Captain Chase (Legendary) New Commando (Legendary) New Cyber Detective (Legendary) New Runner (Epic) New Borealis (Rare) New Prairie (Rare) New Tundra (Rare) New Woodland (Rare)

Soldier: 76 skins

New Overwatch 2 (Common) New Space Raider (Legendary) Overwatch 1 (Common) Commando: 76 (Legendary) Night Ops: 76 (Legendary) Daredevil: 76 (Legendary) Stunt Rider: 76 (Legendary) Grillmaster: 76 (Legendary) Slasher: 76 (Legendary) Alpine: 76 (Legendary) Formal: 76 (Legendary) Soldier: 1776 (Legendary) Cyborg: 76 (Legendary) Proteus: 76 (Legendary) Strike Commander Morrison (Legendary) Bone (Epic) Golden (Epic) Immortal (Epic) Venom (Epic) Jet (Rare) Olive (Rare) Russet (Rare) Smoke (Rare)

Sombra skins

New Overwatch 2 (Common) Overwatch 1 (Common) Azúcar (Legendary) Los Muertos (Legendary) Augmented (Legendary) Cyberspace (Legendary) Tulum (Legendary) Bride (Legendary) Rime (Legendary) Face Changer (Legendary) Talon (Legendary) Black Cat (Legendary) Neon Cat (Legendary) Glitch (Epic) Virus (Epic) Mexicana (Epic) Peppermint (Epic) Oro (Epic) Cidro (Rare) Incendio (Rare) Mar (Rare) Noche (Rare)

Symmetra skins

New Overwatch 2 (Common) Overwatch 1 (Common) Architech (Legendary) Vishkar (Legendary) Devi (Legendary) Goddess (Legendary) Mermaid (Legendary) Dragon (Legendary) Figure Skater (Legendary) Magician (Legendary) Oasis (Legendary) Peacock (Epic) Regal (Epic) Utopaea (Epic) Vampire (Epic) Qipoa (Epic) Cardamom (Rare) Hyacinth (Rare) Saffron (Rare) Technomancer (Rare)

Torbjörn skins

New Overwatch 2 (Common) Overwatch 1 (Common) Magni (Legendary) Chopper (Legendary) Deadlock (Legendary) Barbarossa (Legendary) Blackbeard (Legendary) Surf 'n' Splash (Legendary) Viking (Legendary) Lumberjack (Legendary) Santaclad (Legendary) Zhang Fei (Legendary) Chief Engineer Lindholm (Legendary) Ironclad (Legendary) Cybjörn (Legendary) Cathode (Epic) Woodclad (Epic) Tre Kronor (Epic) Blå (Rare) Citron (Rare) Grön (Rare) Plommon (Rare)

Tracer skins

New Overwatch 2 (Common) Overwatch 1 (Common) Punk (Legendary) Ultraviolet (Legendary) Mach T (Legendary) T. Racer (Legendary) Sprinter (Legendary) Track and Field (Legendary) Will-o'-Wisp (Legendary) Jingle (Legendary) Hong Gildong (Legendary) Nezha (Legendary) Cadet Oxton (Legendary) Cavalry (Legendary) Graffiti (Legendary) Tagged (Legendary) Slipstream (Legendary) Posh (Epic) Sporty (Epic) Rose (Epic) Lightning (Epic) Electric Purple (Rare) Hot Pink (Rare) Neon Green (Rare) Royal Blue (Rare)

Widowmaker skins

New Overwatch 2 (Common) Overwatch 1 (Common) Odette (Legendary) Odile (Legendary) Comtesse (Legendary) Huntress (Legendary) Nova (Legendary) Côte d'Azur (Legendary) Scorpion (Legendary) Biathlon (Legendary) Black Lily (Legendary) Pale Serpent (Legendary) Mousquetaire (Legendary) Talon (Legendary) Patina (Epic) Winter (Epic) Tricolore (Epic) Spider (Epic) Electric (Epic) Ciel (Rare) Nuit (Rare) Rose (Rare) Vert (Rare)

Winston skins

New Overwatch 2 (Common) New Tactical (Epic) Overwatch 1 (Common) Frogston (Legendary) Undersea (Legendary) Explorer (Legendary) Safari (Legendary) Catcher (Legendary) Werewolf (Legendary) Yeti (Legendary) Wukong (Legendary) Specimen 28 (Legendary) Gargoyle (Legendary) Desert (Epic) Horizon (Epic) Atmosphere (Rare) Banana (Rare) Forest (Rare) Red Planet (Rare)

Wrecking Ball skins

New Overwatch 2 (Common) Overwatch 1 (Common) Horizon (Legendary) Lunar (Legendary) Junker (Legendary) Mayham (Legendary) Lúcioball (Legendary) Jack-o'-Lantern (Legendary) Snowman (Legendary) Submarine (Legendary) Biohazard (Epic) Wooden Ball (Epic) High Roller (Epic) Chloride (Rare) Lithium (Rare) Potassium (Rare) Smoke (Rare)

Zarya skins

New Overwatch 2 (Common) Overwatch 1 (Common) Barbarian (Legendary) Arctic (Legendary) Siberian Front (Legendary) Cybergoth (Legendary) Industrial (Legendary) Champion (Legendary) Weightlifter (Legendary) Totally '80s (Legendary) Snowboarder (Legendary) Xuanwu (Legendary) Polyanitsa (Legendary) Workout (Legendary) Cyberian (Legendary) Dawn (Epic) Midnight (Epic) Frosted (Epic) Racer (Epic) Brick (Rare) Goldenrod (Rare) Taiga (Rare) Violet (Rare)

Zenyatta skins

New Overwatch 2 (Common) Overwatch 1 (Common) Djinnyatta (Legendary) Ifrit (Legendary) Ra (Legendary) Sunyatta (Legendary) Fastball (Legendary) Cultist (Legendary) Nutcracker (Legendary) Toybot (Legendary) Sanzang (Legendary) Zhuge Liang (Legendary) Huitzilopochtli (Legendary) Zealot (Legendary) Ascendant (Epic) Carbon Fiber (Epic) Harmonious (Epic) Skullyatta (Epic) Air (Rare) Earth (Rare) Leaf (Rare) Water (Rare)

How to get skins in Overwatch 2

Battle Pass

Most new Legendary and Epic skins for returning characters are presently available to unlock via the Season 1 battle pass, as well as selected Legendary and Epic skins for the three new characters. It seems like most of these will be coming to the in-game store in the future as well, although whether Mythic skins will be buyable at a later date is less clear.

Here are the new Overwatch 2 skins included in the Battle Pass:

Tier 1: EDM (Legendary) skin for D.Va (Premium only)

EDM (Legendary) skin for D.Va (Premium only) Tier 10: Tactical (Epic) skin for Winston

Tactical (Epic) skin for Winston Tier 20: Hinotori (Legendary) skin for Kiriko (Premium only)

Hinotori (Legendary) skin for Kiriko (Premium only) Tier 30: Commando (Legendary) skin for Sojourn (Premium only)

Commando (Legendary) skin for Sojourn (Premium only) Tier 40: Beast Hunter (Epic) skin for Junker Queen (Premium only)

Beast Hunter (Epic) skin for Junker Queen (Premium only) Tier 50: Miko (Legendary) skin for Mercy (Premium only)

Miko (Legendary) skin for Mercy (Premium only) Tier 60: Sky Centurion (Legendary) skin for Pharah (Premium only)

Sky Centurion (Legendary) skin for Pharah (Premium only) Tier 70: Forest Ranger (Epic) skin for Cassidy

Forest Ranger (Epic) skin for Cassidy Tier 80: Cyber Demon (Mythic) skin for Genji (Premium only)

Purchase from the in-game store

The returning skins from Overwatch 1, which make up the majority of skins in Overwatch 2, are obtainable through the in-game store if you don't already have them unlocked. The store has a regularly rotating stock and follows a simple pricing model:

Common: Skins unlocked by default

Skins unlocked by default Rare: Skins cost 300 coins each

Skins cost 300 coins each Epic: Skins cost 1,000 coins each

Skins cost 1,000 coins each Legendary: Skins cost 1,900 coins each

Skins cost 1,900 coins each Mythic: Skins are not available for purchase and can currently only be unlocked via Battle Pass

One brand new skin — Kìnìún for Doomfist — is also available from the store, currently as part of the Season One Starter Pack.

Special Editions

Owners who purchased special editions of the original Overwatch or Overwatch 2 have access to some exclusive skins:

Overwatch: Origins, Overwatch: Game of the Year, Overwatch Legendary : Blackwatch Reyes skin for Reaper, Strike Commander Morrison skin for Soldier: 76

: Blackwatch Reyes skin for Reaper, Strike Commander Morrison skin for Soldier: 76 Overwatch 2: Watchpoint Pack: Space Raider skin for Soldier: 76

Automatic unlocks

With the exception of Echo, every new and returning character in Overwatch 2 has a new default skin for the new game, which is unlocked automatically. Echo is the only hero not to have received any new skins in Overwatch 2 at launch.

The pair of Contenders skins for Genji were historically available as Twitch drops, part of the larger Contenders series. These have been unlocked by default for Overwatch 2 players, even those who didn't take part in this Twitch event when it ran in 2020. Contenders skins for Mercy and Symmetra have not been carried over and gifted, although players who earned them at the time should be able to transfer them along with their other unlocked skins from Overwatch 1 (see above).

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Activision Blizzard, the company behind recent and upcoming titles including Diablo Immortal and Overwatch 2, are currently the subject of a number of legal actions and further accusations related to allegations of sexual harrassment, workplace discrimination, and poor working conditions at the company. Furthermore, New York pension funds are seeking access to the company's records in pursuit of CEO Bobby Kotick following Microsoft's $68.7 billion buy-out of Activision Blizzard. Despite this, Kotick has been re-elected to the company's board of directors for another year, and an internally-conducted investigation concluded that there was "no evidence" of reported harassment being tolerated within the company. The methods and findings of this investigation have been heavily disputed.

Rock Paper Shotgun continue to write about Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to reporting on key actors within the games industry, holding companies to account, and covering games that are of interest to our readers. However, we are also committed to providing you with up-to-date information on the situation at Activision Blizzard, with the aim of allowing you to make an informed decision about the games you choose to play. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.

Now that you know how to get every hero in Overwatch 2 looking their best, why not find out who plays best with our Overwatch 2 tier list? And, since there's not much point in getting skins for a hero you don't have yet, be sure to check out our guide on how to unlock heroes in Overwatch 2 while you're here.