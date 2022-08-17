If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Boyfriend Dungeon celebrates its 1st anniversary with free DLC

The Secret Weapons update adds in the last few promised Kickstarter stretch goals, too
CJ Wheeler
Dating sim dungeon crawler Boyfriend Dungeon adds a new dungeon and three weapons to romance with its free Secrets Weapons update on August 17th, 2022.

Dating sim dungeon-crawler Boyfriend Dungeon is marking its one-year anniversary with the free Secret Weapons update, out today. The DLC adds a fresh dungeon to delve into, along with three new weapons to romance the scabbards off. Gaze starry-eyed at the new update’s trailer below.

Secret Weapons is the first major update for Boyfriend Dungeon.

It’s not actually Boyfriend Dungeon’s anniversary today – that would have been last week on August 11th – but hey, better late than never, right? It’s the game’s first major update, too, and adds in the last elements of developer Kitfox Games’ promised Kickstarter stretch goals. The new dungeon coming in Secret Weapons has one of the new dateables for its final boss. That'll be Dr. Holmes the Whip, designed by Unseen Inc’s creative director Ikumi Nakamura, and voiced by streamer Kathleen ‘Loserfruit’ Belsten. There’s also Jonah the Axe and Leah the Hammer to flirt with.

Alice Bee fell for the base game in her Boyfriend Dungeon review. “There's a mix of genders (including non-binary pals), and everyone gets a very dynamic intro cutscene showing them transform into a person,” she said. “To my relief, you can tell someone that you're not interested romantically and just be best buds. You can also forgo any actual shagging if you want - although I recommend trying at least a couple out.”

Boyfriend Dungeon’s Secret Weapons update is out now on Steam and the Epic Games Store, and it’s free. You’ll just need to clear the main campaign if you’ve already begun, or start a new game. The update’s also coming to consoles. Love don’t cost a thing, as J.Lo once sang.

About the Author

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

