Bungie, IO and Ubisoft start looking to transfer Stadia players to other platforms

No promises yet, but it’s something
Since Google announced they were giving up on Stadia last week, some developers and publishers are taking steps to ensure players don’t lose their progress when the platform shuts down in January. So far, Bungie, IO Interactive and Ubisoft have issued statements to reassure Stadia users that they’re investigating ways to salvage their saves. It’s a welcome development following Google’s sudden shutdown revelation.

“While Stadia will shut down on January 18, 2023, we're happy to share that we're working to bring the games you own on Stadia to PC through Ubisoft Connect,” Ubisoft Support tweeted over the weekend. “We'll have more to share regarding specific details as well as the impact for Ubisoft+ subscribers at a later date.” The publisher's Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey was one of the games used to demonstrate Stadia when the streaming platform was first revealed.

Other devs followed suit. “We just learned about Stadia shutting down and have begun conversations about next steps for our players,” a post from Bungie’s Destiny 2 team said. “We will announce and send out information regarding Destiny 2 Stadia accounts once we have a plan of action.”

Hitman studio IO Interactive offered to investigate bringing Stadia players to other versions of their games too. “To all our HITMAN fans on Google Stadia. We hear you - we are looking into ways for you to continue your HITMAN experience on other platforms,” IO tweeted. Tequila Works CEO Raúl Rubio Munárriz also confirmed that teen horror Stadia-exclusive Gylt would be ported to other platforms.

Google revealed last Thursday that they intended to wind down Stadia over the final few months of this year, ending that particular experiment with games streaming after just over three years. Players can continue to access their library of games until the shutdown date. They can also expect a refund of any hardware, games and add-ons bought through the Google and Stadia stores. It seems as though at least some developers have been told they’ll be reimbursed by Google.

Google Stadia closes its digital doors on January 18th, 2023.

