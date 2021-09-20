Hey, you, you played the Call Of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer open beta this weekend? You like it? You wanna play more? If you do want more, or thought you'd missed your chance to play, good news: the open beta has (probably predictably) been extended. Originally due to end today, it'll now end Wednesday. More time to see CoD's latest return to World War 2.

The game's Twitter announced: "The Vanguard open beta has been extended until Wednesday Sept 22 at 10am PT." That's 6pm for us, UKmaniacs.

The beta packs four maps and a variety of deathmatch and objective modes, including the new Patrol mode. Hitting level 20 in the beta will get you a 'Rat-a-Tat' weapon blueprint in Vanguard and Warzone, too. See the official infoblast for so many more details on everything, including system requirements.

I believe our Audiobang boy Ed is planning to join the Vanguard, maybe tell us what he thinks of it? But how about you, reader dear?

Call Of Duty: Vanguard is due to launch on November 5th, costing £50 on Battle.net. After Vanguard is out, CoD: Warzone will receive a new map set on a Pacific island, as well as a new anti-cheat system.

Activision Blizzard are being sued by a California state agency with claims of discrimination, harrassment, and retaliation, and allegations that their workplace culture is "a breeding ground for harassment and discrimination". After that, a group of employees joined with a union to file charges of unfair labour practices with the National Labor Relations Board, accusing the company of "intimidation and union busting".