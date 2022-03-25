If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

2

Chaotic pinball game Demon's Tilt is free on the Epic Games Store right now

Total War: Warhammer and City Of Brass are coming next week
News by Jai Singh Bains Contributor
Published on
One of the pinball tables in DEMON'S TILT. There's a menacing face in the middle

Listen, I know you like free stuff. Who doesn't like free stuff? Here's a better question: who doesn't like pinball? The answer is narcs. Don't let them know, but you can grab a free copy of Demon's Tilt from the Epic Games Store right now, up until next Thursday.

Sin once described Demon's Tilt as "a decent, if elaborate table" that "adds a bit of shoot 'em up, and even a dash of bullet hell" to the traditional pinball formula. "The result is curious but works," she concluded. That's one hell of a description, and the word pinball doesn't even get a mention.

If you too would like to try this rather bonkers take on being a pinball wizard, you have until March 31st to add Demon's Tilt to your Epic library. It costs £15.49 on Steam right now, so you're not gonna catch me complaining.

Next week, Epic are giving away two free games: the first Total War: Warhammer, and City Of Brass. Total War: Warhammer might seem a bit old hat now, what with Total Warhammer III having just come out, but the original remains a stone-cold classic if you want to see where this epic turn-based strategy series started.

City Of Brass, meanwhile, is a first-person swashbuckling roguelike from Uppercut Games, a studio founded by three former Irrational and 2K devs. We weren't massively keen on it when it was still in early access, but it's since received a bunch of updates (and a full launch), which seems to have remedied a lot of its earlier problems. Maybe it's time to dive back in next week, eh?

Tagged With

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch