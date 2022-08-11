Charge up your game controllers with 100 AA batteries for £13

This is a bit different from what we normally cover, but I was going to order this for myself and thought it might be of interest to you, dear reader, as well. Anyway, you can get ten years' worth of AA batteries - 100 in total! - for just £13 at Amazon right now. This normally costs £18, so that's a nice little savings - and of course it's far cheaper per item than buying batteries in smaller packs.

I'm forever needing batteries for game controllers for work, and of course AA batteries have also found their way into my garden lights, remote controls, wall clocks and many other things. In general, rechargeable batteries are a better bet - and probably more ecologically sound? - but sometimes you just need a cheap and cheerful battery to shove in a thing.

Note that while the product title for some reason says that these batteries have a '1-year shelf life', they of course have a 10-year shelf life as confirmed elsewhere on the page, so you can use these up at your leisure - or share them with friends, workmates and family members if you prefer.

The capacity of the batteries is 1490mAh, according to one Amazon reviewer in the comments, and they've attracted extremely strong reviews. Normally AmazonBasics stuff is made by quite well-known companies, so I wouldn't be surprised if these were made by a better-known battery company and just rebranded. However, Amazon is known for its incredibly complex supply chain - and the issues that can cause - so it's worth considering where you stand before picking these up.

In any case, do let me know if you find this kind of a deals post - where I go a little beyond the bounds of the standard CPU-GPU-SSD trifecta - useful. Your feedback is invaluable. Thanks for joining me once again and I'll see you next time!