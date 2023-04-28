If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Chat Betrayal At Club Low with us in RPS Game Club

Live from 4pm BST today

An eerie grey pizza delivery man plays two pizzas like records at a DJ booth in Betrayal At Club Low.
Katharine Castle avatar
Feature by Katharine Castle Editor-in-chief
Published on

The RPS Game Club returns for its second liveblog session, this time about the weird and wonderful Betrayal At Club Low. Join us from 4pm BST today, April 28th, where we'll be chatting all things pizza and our best disco moves. Lots of the RPS Treehouse have had a great time with Club Low this month, and we hope you've been playing along too. So why not come and join in the discussion with us? See you at 4pm, folks!

sabby787 says: Flamingo meat, obviously

What does flamingo meat taste of though? Is it one of those many things that just taste like chicken? I would love to know.

Katharine Castle

I_have_no_nose_but_I_must_sneeze says: Truth Peppers. Crunchy and indispensable.

Truth.

Katharine Castle

In real life, I'm pretty boring. I'm usually a ham, mushroom, chicken kinda gal. But in Club Low, it's Truth Peppers and Durian all the way.

Katharine Castle

I'd like to kick off with a very important question: what is the best pizza topping? GO.

Katharine Castle

It's 4 o'clock, which means it's Betrayal at Club Low chat time. Welcome all!

Katharine Castle

Testing, testing, one, two... Welcome all, we'll be starting in about 15 minutes, so grab a drink, do some stretches and we'll bust out some liveblog moves very soon.

Katharine Castle

About the Author
Katharine Castle avatar

Katharine Castle

Editor-in-chief

Katharine is RPS' editor-in-chief, which means she's now to blame for all this. After joining the team in 2017, she spent four years in the RPS hardware mines. Now she leads the RPS editorial team and plays pretty much anything she can get her hands on. She's very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests, but also loves strategy and turn-based tactics games and will never say no to a good Metroidvania.

