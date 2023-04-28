Chat Betrayal At Club Low with us in RPS Game Club

sabby787 says: Flamingo meat, obviously
What does flamingo meat taste of though? Is it one of those many things that just taste like chicken? I would love to know.
Live from 4pm BST todayLive
The RPS Game Club returns for its second liveblog session, this time about the weird and wonderful Betrayal At Club Low. Join us from 4pm BST today, April 28th, where we'll be chatting all things pizza and our best disco moves. Lots of the RPS Treehouse have had a great time with Club Low this month, and we hope you've been playing along too. So why not come and join in the discussion with us? See you at 4pm, folks!
I_have_no_nose_but_I_must_sneeze says: Truth Peppers. Crunchy and indispensable.
Truth.
