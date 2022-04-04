If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

7

Classic Doom gets ray tracing, but only for Nvidia GPUs

Rip and trace
James Archer avatar
News by James Archer Hardware Editor
Published on
Classic Doom running its unofficial ray tracing mod.

Doom – the 1993 one – can famously run on all manner of stuff that generally has no business running games, from inkjet printers to pregnancy tests. You’ll be wanting a bonafide PC for this new mod, though, as it adds some GPU-intensive but rather lovely ray tracing to Doom’s first three episodes. There’s DLSS support too!

Whereas Quake II RTX was partly an official Nvidia effort, this is a proper indie mod, freely available on GitHub from its creator sultim-t. Hark, a trailer:

Aw, isn’t that nice. The mod originally launched on April 1st, but it’s no joke, and has already received a couple of updates to smooth out some issues and tone down the heavy bloom you can see in the trailer. There is one catch, besides only the first three episodes being included: right now ray tracing only works on Nvidia graphics cards. Granted, even our own best graphics cards list is a bit of a GeForce-fest at the moment, but keep in mind that AMD Radeon cards aren’t currently compatible even if they can handle ray tracing in other, much more modern games.

There were mumblings all the way back in 2019, when Quake II RTX launched, that Nvidia’s Lightspeed Studios would begin a side hustle in ray traced remasters of other old classics. Such results never materialised, though, with Lightspeed Studios focusing on the likes of Minecraft RTX and games for the Android-based Nvidia Shield, along with chipping on the Nintendo Switch ports of Portal and Portal 2.

In this particular case, it’s been the long-active Doom modding community that’s stepped in instead. All the necessary files and installation instructions are, again, on GitHub; note that to have DLSS help offset the performance cost of ray tracing, you’ll need to download and add the .dll file separately.

Tagged With

About the Author

James Archer avatar

James Archer

Hardware Editor

James retired from writing about Dota for RPS to write about hardware for RPS. His favourite watercooler radiator size is 280mm and he always takes advantage of RGB lighting by setting everything to a solid light blue.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch