If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Classic text adventure remake Colossal Cave will launch early next year

The original Colossal Cave Adventure released in 1976, damn
Rachel Watts avatar
News by Rachel Watts Reviews Editor
Published on

An official remake of the classic 1970s text adventure game Colossal Cave is in the works, as announced back in March last year, and thanks to tonight's Game Awards we now know it’s set to release on January 19th, 2023. Best add a spelunking kit to your Christmas wish list, then.

Originally created by Will Crowther in 1976, and with help from Don Woods in 1977, this new 3D remake of Colossal Cave is being headed by noted gaming pioneer Roberta Williams. Her name will most certainly ring a bell for PC retro game fans, as she and her husband Ken are the founders of Sierra On-Line, the game company behind 1980s retro classics like Phantasmagoria and King’s Quest. With the release of Colossal Cave, the duo are back under a new company name, Cygnus Entertainment.

The remake closely follows the story of the original. You open the front door of a seemingly normal wooden cabin to reveal a network of spooky caves for you to explore. You’re essentially there to loot all the treasures you find, and will have a fair share of run-ins with trolls, dwarfs, bears, snakes, and apparently one very lost pirate. A lovely touch is that text from the original game will be narrated throughout your adventure - that’s sure to give fans of the original a proper throwback.

Colossal Cave will be available for £35 / $40 / € 40 on Steam, the Epic Games Store, Humble, and Itch.

For more of the latest news and trailers, check out our Game Awards 2022 hub. We're also live-blogging the show as it happens right here.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Rachel Watts avatar

Rachel Watts

Reviews Editor

Rachel manages all things reviews for RPS. Ever since she first started writing about games on the internet, she’s always felt strongly about championing indies and will never stop banging on about the latest indie darling. If you know of an upcoming game you think RPS would be interested in, she’s the gal to reach out to.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch