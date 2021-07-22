Codemasters have announced Grid Legends

When Electronic Arts bought Codemasters earlier this year, they said it was "the beginning of an exciting new era for racing games and content", and now they've announced their first foray into said new era. Grid Legends is the next instalment of Codies' Grid series, and, yeah, it has cars and racing and all that good stuff. This one has a pretty involved story mode too, from the looks of things. Check out the trailer from EA Play Live below.

The devs say the new story bits were filmed using the same tech as Disney's Mandalorian, Extended Reality (XR). It's shot in live action, with actors (like Ncuti Gatwa who played Eric Effiong in Netflix's Sex Education) doing their performances in front of actual screens with the Grid world behind them. It's a bit nicer than green screens, because actors can actually feel more immersed in what they're doing. Plus, a very cool thing to use for games!

Here's a bit more on what you'll be doing from the Grid Legends website:

"Race, upgrade and customise every one of Grid's largest ever car roster, from classic tourers, to single-seaters, to big rigs. Compete on over 130 routes including real circuits like Brands Hatch and Indianapolis, historic Grid venues, and new locations, like London and Stadia Alpina."

This new Grid will have new modes too. The devs mention Boost Mode and Elimination (though they don't say exactly what those mean). You'll also be able to change track conditions, times of day, and play with pals online.

Grid Legends is set to release sometime in 2022 on PC, the PlayStations and the Xboxes.