Control is getting a co-op spin-off

Remedy are making a four-player co-operative spin-off to Control. Codenamed Condor, it's a long ways off and only the concept art above has been shown so far, but it's in the works alongside another new "bigger-budget Control-game."

Both games are being developed under a partnership between Remedy and publisher 505 Games. In a press release, the "bigger-budget" game is mentioned in only loose terms, "to be agreed in more detail in the future."

The real focus of the announcement is Condor, the four-player PvE spin-off. Writing on the Remedy website, Control game director Mikael Kasurinen framed the multiplayer game as a substantial departure for Remedy, who have only made singleplayer games so far.

"We get that there is going to be skepticism about multiplayer," writes Kasurinen. "But I believe we can create shared experiences without compromising the unique DNA of who we are, or the stories we want to tell. Yes, we need to re-think our angles, our techniques, our mindset, but we see it as an exciting challenge: What would a Remedy multiplayer game look like?"

The concept art is the only answer offered to that question so far, but my initial reaction to Remedy making a multiplayer game isn't skepticism. It's that it would be fun to throw physics objects at baddies with pals in finely rendered concrete environments.

The real real focus of this announcement isn't Condor, though, it's company investors who need geeing up with promises of long-in-the-future game releases. Don't expect to see anything of either of these new Control games for a while.