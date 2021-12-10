If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course will be served in June

I hope the food hasn't gone cold
News by Imogen Beckhelling
After multiple delays, Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course finally has a release date. The expansion for Studio MDHR's 1930s cartoon-inspired platformer comes out on June 30th, 2022, and adds a new character to play and a bunch of new bosses to die to over and over again. You can see some of the newbies in the new trailer below from this evening's Game Awards, including a spooky witch and a donkey (mule? horse?) in shining armour.

The Delicious Last Course takes place on a new area of Inkwell Isle, with more baddies to face and a new story to play through. It adds a new playable character too, Ms. Chalice, whose head is also a cup. She has new moves and abilities, and once you unlock her in the DLC, you can play here in the main game too.

"We’re so proud of our talented team, and the meticulous care they put into every element of this expansion," says Studio MDHR COO Maja Moldenhauer. "There are individual phases of bosses in The Delicious Last Course that contain more frames of animation than entire bosses in the original Cuphead, and we think fans and newcomers alike will really appreciate the depth and detail on display!"

The Delicious Last Course was originally due out in 2019, then 2020, and then it was delayed until this year, so it's safe to say we've been waiting a little while. I hope it's still hot and fresh when it finally arrives next summer.

It's coming to Steam, GOG, and consoles on June 30th, 2022. Head to the Cuphead website for more info.

