Death's Door is my kind of Soulslike, and I just can't get enough of it

Probably because it's a Soulslikelite
Listen, folks, I'm going to hold up my hands and tell you something shocking. I don't get Dark Souls. I've tried to play FromSoftware's much lauded masterpieces several times over the years, but I'm simply not good enough at them to find them enjoyable. No matter how much you try and tell me about the sweet satisfaction you feel after finally beating a boss on the 57th attempt, I've come to realise I simply don't have the time or the patience to see it through. I'm not sure I ever will, either.

It's the same reason I tend to veer away from a lot of other Soulslike games as well. I never really got on with Dead Cells, for instance, and don't even get me started on Sekiro. But cor, I do also love it when a game proves me wrong. Hollow Knight was the first Soulslike to rekindle my rather begrudging relationship with these games, and now I've fallen hook, line and sinker for Death's Door, the crow reaper sword 'em up from Titan Souls creators Acid Nerve.

Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription

To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

