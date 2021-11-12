Death's Door is my kind of Soulslike, and I just can't get enough of it

Death's Door is my kind of Soulslike, and I just can't get enough of itProbably because it's a Soulslikelite
Listen, folks, I'm going to hold up my hands and tell you something shocking. I don't get Dark Souls. I've tried to play FromSoftware's much lauded masterpieces several times over the years, but I'm simply not good enough at them to find them enjoyable. No matter how much you try and tell me about the sweet satisfaction you feel after finally beating a boss on the 57th attempt, I've come to realise I simply don't have the time or the patience to see it through. I'm not sure I ever will, either.
It's the same reason I tend to veer away from a lot of other Soulslike games as well. I never really got on with Dead Cells, for instance, and don't even get me started on Sekiro. But cor, I do also love it when a game proves me wrong. Hollow Knight was the first Soulslike to rekindle my rather begrudging relationship with these games, and now I've fallen hook, line and sinker for Death's Door, the crow reaper sword 'em up from Titan Souls creators Acid Nerve.
