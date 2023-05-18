The Electronic Wireless Show podcast S2 Episode 16: a Zelda episode as a naked play for your attention

The Electronic Wireless Show is not bound by your mortal rules, which is why even though this is a PC gaming podcast we're going to talk about Zelda, dammit all, because everyone else gets to talk about Tears Of The Kingdom and we're just as cool as them. We (attempt to) talk about our favourite Zelda games of the past, our favourite Zelda-likes on PC, and I explain how Tears Of The Kingdom works to Nate and James. Honestly though, we don't make it very far, because it turns out the lads haven't ever played a Zelda game before. At least, Nate might have. We're not entirely sure.

We do also talk about what we've been playing this week as well - which include some old favourites, some new secrets, and Gaben's tiny hands - and give some great new recommendations. Nate also delivers a very involved mini-game involving beans and aliens, and James doesn't talk about the Asus ROG Ally.

You can listen above, or on on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, or Pocket Casts. You can find the RSS feed here, and you can discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

Music is by Jack de Quidt.

Links

We recorded this on Wednesday the 19th so there might be changes by the time you hear it.

Recommendations this week are Attitude Superleaves Olive hand soap, checking out some of the Eurovision entries this year (including people's princess Finland and the Australian 90s synth-rock group who were so chilled out that they were eating sandwiches when their first 12 points came in), and to definitely 100% watch RRR this time.