Deep Rock Galactic season 5 will add new missions, DLSS3 and a way to play past seasons

Co-op dwarf FPS game Deep Rock Galactic dropped a teaser of what's arriving with Season 5, which is to say, a fair amount of things that'll go well with a pickaxe and a pint of beer. The new season will be a prelude to roguelite spin-off Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core, it'll have a new mission type, enemies, new overclocks, and the devs are looking into letting players activate past seasons.

While the Steam announcement post isn't "exhaustive", in Ghost Ship's words, there's still a lot to dig into. The first is the season's theme. It's "a prelude to Rogue Core", which could mean that it's going to take cues from the roguelite spin-off that ditches traditional ship extraction for progressively harder runs as you dig ever-deeper.

Ghost Ship are also looking into a way to let players activate previous seasons, which seems like a great way for longtime fans to replay old faves, and newcomers to chart the game's evolution.

Elsewhere, you can expect new stationary and mobile enemies, a new mission type that "involves searching", and overclocks for every primary weapon (12 in total). There are, of course, new dance moves, wardrobe filters to keep your outfits organised, and DLSS3 intergration that I'm sure resident Deep Rock Galactic-head and hardware connoisseur James will be pleased about.

Deep Rock Galactic Season 5 arrives in June. If you'd like to keep track of the game's updates, I'd suggest heading on over to its Steam page.