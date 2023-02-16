Deep Rock Galactic devs launch publishing division Ghost Ship Publishing

Ghost Ship Games have found major success with their co-op space-mining sim Deep Rock Galactic, and now they’re expanding into indie games publishing with Ghost Ship Publishing. The team have described the initiative as a launchpad for indies in the “rapidly growing Danish games industry and beyond.” Ghost Ship Publishing haven’t announced any games yet, but we’ll get to see their upcoming projects on March 2nd as part of Deep Rock Galactic’s fifth-anniversary livestream.

Ghost Ship say the new venture is a result of their recent acquisition by Embracer Group and Deep Rock’s “tremendous growth” since launch. Not only is their debut shooter a huge success, but it’s also the team’s blueprint for future published games. Ghost Ship say Deep Rock’s “careful approach to open development and a flexible design philosophy” is foundational to how they approach other games under the publishing banner.

Most Ghost Ship published games will likely be developed in tandem with their communities, just as Deep Rock was, since Ghost Ship is supporting devs who are “looking to create games through open communication and with the player experience as the central priority.” Ghost Ship’s CEO Søren Lundgaard says that the publishing deals will help teams with funding, marketing, and expertise.

Deep Rock Galactic is one of the only run-and-gun co-op games I’ve ever gotten into, and the thrill never gets old. RPS’s original review was glowing, calling it “a company I’ve got no qualms about selling my soul to for hours more to come.” That shine hadn’t worn off by the time our James previewed Season 3’s planet-wide infections.

We’ll find out more about Ghost Ships' publishing efforts when its fifth-anniversary livestream kicks off on March 2nd. We already know that Deep Rock Galactic is letting us play the game as it was at launch, and who knows what else they’re hiding underground?